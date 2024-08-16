The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced the launch of the “Bureaucratic Zero Month”, which begins on August 26, 2024 and continues for a month, as part of its efforts to improve the quality of services and simplify government procedures.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, with a focus on identifying areas for improvement and coming up with innovative solutions.

The launch of the “Bureaucratic Zero Month” comes in line with the directives of the wise leadership, and in implementation of the requirements of the government bureaucracy zero program, to achieve government procedures that are simpler, faster and more efficient, and enable the Authority to be an active part of the national work system that supports the achievement of these directives and to create a qualitative and exceptional shift in the services it provides. The month’s activities include organizing a group of activities by forming teams at the level of the Emirates of the country.

The campaign will start in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Al Dhafra and Al Ain for a week, followed by the Emirate of Dubai for a week, then continue for three days in the Emirates of Sharjah and Ajman, and three days in Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. The events will be held in councils, shopping malls and service centers. His Excellency Major General Khalifa Matar Al Humairi, Acting Director General of Support Services and Head of the Government Bureaucracy Zeroing Team at the Authority, said that launching the Bureaucracy Zeroing Month reflects the Authority’s constant commitment to achieving a pioneering experience in government work.

He added: “We realise that bureaucracy at work may negatively impact the customer experience, so our goal is to simplify procedures in a way that meets their aspirations and enhances the efficiency of government performance.”

He stressed the Authority’s keenness to involve its clients and partners in the forums and councils that it will hold to listen to their opinions and experiences and design services that exceed their expectations, enhance the efficiency of the services provided and achieve the best results.

The Authority called on all clients and partners to actively participate in the “Bureaucratic Zero Month” and contribute to improving the quality of government services and providing innovative solutions, stressing the importance of contributing to achieving the requirements of the national program and considering it a top priority with the aim of obtaining global proactive services that ultimately contribute to enhancing the government services system in the country’s competitiveness.