The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced the launch of the “Bureaucratic Zero Month” campaign, which begins on August 26 and continues for a month, as part of its efforts to improve the quality of services and simplify government procedures.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, with a focus on identifying areas for improvement and coming up with innovative solutions.

The Authority also launched the “Bureaucratic Zero Award”, in a move that reflects its keenness to improve government services and simplify procedures, in line with the government leadership’s orientations towards zeroing out government bureaucracy.

The award aims to motivate employees, customers and partners to present creative ideas and practical applications that contribute to reducing procedures and improving the customer experience.

The award comes as part of a broader strategy aimed at promoting a culture of excellence and innovation within and outside the administrative system. The scope of participation includes all employees at the individual level and at the level of the working teams in the Authority, and extends to include customers and partners, as the Authority encourages participants to submit their proposals and development ideas to achieve the goals of the Zero Bureaucracy Program.

The submission of ideas and proposals has been opened through the Authority’s creative ideas platform afkar.icp.gov.ae until the end of next October, where the ideas will be evaluated by a specialized committee, followed by honoring the owners of the ideas that will contribute to achieving the goals of zeroing government bureaucracy during a special annual ceremony.

The award includes several categories to honor outstanding achievements in the field of zeroing bureaucracy, such as “the Executive Directors category, which honors the best executives in presenting the largest number of development proposals in the field of zeroing bureaucracy, the Distinguished Management and Organizational Units category, the Distinguished Work Team category, the Creative or Exceptional Dealing Employee category, the External Partners category, the Best Media/Media Influencer category, the Best Employee from the Main Team category, the Innovative Project category, the New Service category, the Service Package category, the Best Scientific Research category, and the Internal Procedures category for the best internal procedure in the Authority in which procedures, steps, and documents are reduced.”