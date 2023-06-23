The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security announced the launch of an electronic service to insure foreign vehicles coming to the UAE through land ports, coinciding with the imminent implementation of the authority’s decision to compulsory pre-insurance of vehicles coming to the country through the Ghuwaifat border crossing, starting from June 26.

The authority made available the service of insuring foreign vehicles coming to the country electronically through the Internet to enable travelers or those transiting through the Ghuwaifat land port to complete the insurance procedures before the stage of arrival in the country, using the various electronic channels available in order to support the flexibility of the transit trip at the port, which contributes to reducing the time taken. To complete the procedures and enhance the happiness of the travelers.

The General Department of Ports Security at the authority explained the possibility of accessing the service by visiting the website

https://aber.shory.com, or by downloading the “(Shory Aber | Shory Aber)” application available on mobile and smart device app stores for iOS and Android users, which the traveler must present upon arrival at the port upon request from the competent employee. .

The administration also emphasized that introducing the provision of pre-insurance service electronically for foreign vehicles coming to the country translates the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security’s keenness and its continuous endeavor to provide distinguished services to travelers and embodies the quality of procedures applied at land ports, noting that providing the smart insurance service takes two minutes and Any location where the traveler is, without the need to leave the vehicle upon arrival or field search for outlets to provide insurance services.