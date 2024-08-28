Live broadcast of the media briefing on the campaign to exempt violators of entry and residence regulations for foreigners from fines.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security launched, during a media briefing in Abu Dhabi, a campaign to exempt violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines.

The deadline for settling the status of violators of the residency system in the UAE includes exempting them from financial fines due from September 1 for a period of two months.

“Identity” calls on residency violators in the country to take advantage of the grace period granted to them to settle their status or leave.

“Identity” confirms that violators who decide to amend their status by leaving the country within the period granted to them will not have a deprivation stamp placed on their passports.

The identity explains the mechanism for benefiting from the grace period, which is through submitting an application through the authority’s smart channels and fingerprinting centers across the country.

The exit permit period is 14 working days to leave the country.

The Identity confirms that it held coordination meetings with foreign embassies to facilitate the adjustment of the status of violators who need to issue travel documents.

Target groups include:

Residence violators

Visa violators

Those listed on the administrative lists

State born.

Details later.