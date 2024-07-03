The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security held a two-day Leadership Forum, attended by the Authority’s Directors-General and Executive Directors, in addition to the Authority’s Department Directors. The forum, which was organized by the Authority’s Strategy and Future Department, discussed several strategic and operational issues and work axes, most notably strategic and operational performance indicators and results, corrective plans, and developing the work system in line with the latest government trends, the Authority’s efforts and achievements within the framework of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program, in addition to the role of government communication during the next phase in enhancing the Authority’s corporate identity and promoting the services provided and the results achieved, in addition to other issues on the forum’s agenda.

The forum included dialogue sessions with the participation of the Authority’s leaders on anticipating the future, raising the level of efficiency and productivity, developing the smart services system, employing technology and using the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence technologies in developing and designing services, improving the quality of life in society, and meeting the aspirations of customers.

The Director General of the Authority, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, stressed that the Leadership Forum is an important step to exchange ideas and proposals and unify visions regarding developing the Authority’s work system, raising the level of productivity and efficiency, and improving the customer experience by shortening the steps and procedures of the services provided and innovating new services that meet the future aspirations of customers.

He pointed out that organizing this forum reflects the Authority’s approach to strategic planning, anticipating the future, and developing services and operations through joint thinking and the participation of all leadership levels in the Authority. It also embodies the keenness of the Authority’s senior leadership to achieve intellectual and professional harmony and compatibility between all departments, in addition to effective communication and exchange of experiences, ideas, proposals, and best practices regarding developing the work system to please customers and raise their aspirations in the future.

The Director General of the Authority expressed his happiness with the results achieved by the forum and the keenness of all participants, including general managers, executive managers and department managers, to participate positively by presenting visions, creative ideas and development proposals that will have positive effects on the work methodology, projects and strategic and operational plans of the Authority during the coming period.