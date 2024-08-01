The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has issued a decision to grant violators of the residency system a new opportunity to amend their status in accordance with the law, starting from September 1, 2024, for a period of two months, while exempting them from financial fines and enabling them to amend their status or leave the country with ease and convenience.

This comes in consideration of their circumstances and based on the values ​​of mercy and tolerance on which the UAE was founded.

