The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security confirmed, during a media briefing entitled: “Campaign to Exempt Violators of Entry and Residence Regulations from Fines,” that violators are given two options: either to leave or to amend their status.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security pointed out that the time period specified for leaving the country, after the violator completes all the required procedures and settles the situation, is 14 days.

In a related context, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security confirmed that it has communicated and coordinated with all foreign embassies to facilitate the process of issuing passports for the beneficiary categories.

She pointed out that an application must be submitted through smart services or printing offices.

The Authority confirmed that the service centers will receive beneficiaries from 8 am to 8 pm.

In addition, call centers have been allocated that operate 24 hours a day to receive public inquiries on the number 600522222. 20 languages ​​have been provided to answer all public inquiries.