The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security called on owners of freight transport vehicles and owners of trucks registered in the United Arab Emirates who failed to register in the National Truck and Shipment Tracking System within the deadline granted for registration, or whose registration has expired, to register in the system.

The Authority said in a press statement yesterday: “The national system for tracking trucks and shipments, which is managed by the General Administration of Customs at the Authority, aims to support the customs security system in the country, raise the level of compliance with supply chain security standards, facilitate the movement of trade, and enhance the customs control system over the movement of trucks and shipments.”

The Authority confirmed that administrative fines will be imposed on those who fail to register in accordance with the approved decisions in this regard, amounting to AED 1,000 for the first month, AED 100 for each subsequent month, with a maximum of AED 5,000. The targeted groups can register in the system by having the license holder or his legal representative submit a registration request in the system via the website https://register.entsts.ae/user/login?ReturnUrl=/, and attaching the required documents and papers to complete the registration process (vehicle license, company activity, truck plate number, etc.).

The list of categories concerned with registration in the system includes owners of freight transport vehicles, including transit trucks, trucks transporting hazardous materials, trucks transporting restricted materials, trucks transporting goods with high customs duties, and any other trucks determined by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security. The list of administrative fines also includes seven violations for which varying fines are imposed according to the type of violation. The most prominent of these violations is the violation of not registering in the system within the specified time period, where a fine of AED 1,000 is imposed on those who fail to register for the first month, to which AED 100 is added for each subsequent month in the event of continued non-registration, with a maximum of AED 5,000.

The list of violations includes failure to renew registration in the system within 60 days from the expiry date of the registration, or failure to update data within 30 days from the date of changing the data. In both cases, a fine of AED 500 is imposed for each violation for each month of delay, with a maximum of AED 2,500. A fine of AED 5,000 is also imposed on owners of means of transport who provide misleading or incorrect data in the registration application, with a maximum of AED 10,000.

A fine of AED 1,000 and a maximum of AED 5,000 will be imposed if truck owners or drivers damage, remove or tamper with the locks of the electronic tracking device or related devices, or open the shipment before reaching its destination. The fine will be AED 1,000 and a maximum of AED 5,000. In the event of changing the specified route of the truck, changing the truck driver or changing the head of the truck without notifying the Authority, a fine of AED 500 and a maximum of AED 2,000 will be imposed. In the event of loading or unloading the loaded goods before reaching their final destination within the permitted period, a fine of AED 5,000 and a maximum of AED 10,000 will be collected.

