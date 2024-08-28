The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced the start of the implementation of the deadline for settling the status of violators officially, starting next Sunday, corresponding to September 1, 2024, for a period of two months until the end of October 30, 2024.

The Authority confirmed, during a media briefing held this morning at the Authority’s building in Khalifa City in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, that the start of the executive procedures for the grace period comes in response to the directives of the wise leadership regarding granting a grace period to violators to settle their legal status.

His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, said in a speech during the briefing that the initiative reflects the humanitarian face of the UAE and its keenness to consolidate the principles of respect and the rule of law and the values ​​of tolerance and compassion in society.

He explained that the grace period for settling the status of violators is an exceptional opportunity that contributes to achieving a set of strategic goals for the state and violators together, most notably providing a flexible legal environment that contributes to enhancing the security and social and economic stability enjoyed by our beloved country.

He added that the initiative to settle the status of violators contributes to promoting the values ​​of tolerance, compassion and social cohesion, and providing exceptional support to violators and helping them take the necessary steps to correct their status during the grace period through flexible and facilitated procedures, while exempting them from financial fines related to visas, residency, ID cards and establishment cards. The grace period also gives violators the opportunity to obtain all their rights and enjoy the luxury of living and work opportunities in the UAE, thus making them and their families happy and enhancing their experience in the country within the framework of respecting the law.

His Excellency Major General Suhail Al Khaili pointed out that the list of beneficiaries of the decision to grant a grace period to violators to settle their status includes 4 main categories (visa violators, residency violators, those included in administrative reports or those absent from work, and foreigners born in the country whose guardian has not verified their residency).

His Excellency Major General Sultan Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Authority, confirmed that the grace period for settling the status of violators provides 5 types of benefits to violators to encourage them to settle their legal status, noting that these benefits include exemption from administrative fines related to residency and visas resulting from staying in the country illegally, establishment card fines, ID card fines, and fines from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

He said that the benefits of the grace period also include exemption from the residence and visa cancellation fee, the work interruption report filing fee, departure fees, residence and visa details fees, and departure permit fees. The grace period also gives the violator the opportunity to leave the country after settling his status without having to stamp the ban on entering the country.

His Excellency Major General Sultan Al Nuaimi pointed out that there are 3 categories that are not entitled to benefit from the advantages granted by the grace period, which are residency and visa violators after September 1, 2024, those listed (job interruption report) after September 1, 2024, and deportation cases restricted to individuals deported from the country or the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

He pointed out that the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security will, during the grace period (two months), provide 6 services to the beneficiary categories of violators to enable them to settle their status as quickly as possible and with easy and facilitated procedures, by submitting the application through the authority’s electronic and smart channels and approved printing offices without the need to visit service centers except upon notification only to complete the biometric fingerprint, explaining that these services include issuing an exit permit, renewing residency, issuing residency for a foreigner newly born in the country, issuing a new visa (work or residency), amending the status on a valid visa, and issuing residency for visa violators (work – residency).

He said that the violator’s status will be amended (by leaving or amending the status, as the case may be), and the grace period will be used from the date of submitting the application and receiving it by the employee or directing him to fulfill the requirements, as the beneficiary violator can submit the service request through the submission channels without visiting the service centers, noting that the working hours in the service centers where the biometric fingerprint is registered will be extended to 8 pm during working days throughout the grace period to facilitate the beneficiaries and enable them to obtain services at any time during that period, in a step that reflects the Authority’s keenness to settle the status of violators during the grace period.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, discussed the procedures for fingerprinting violators who wish to do so at approved fingerprinting centers, explaining that if the violator wishes to leave the country and has previously obtained a biometric fingerprint, he submits an exit permit application, and then the permit is issued directly. However, if the biometric fingerprint is not available, the beneficiary is directed to visit the specified fingerprinting centers, and the permit is issued after the fingerprinting procedures are completed.

He said that the validity period of the exit permit is 14 days after issuance, and if the permit expires within the grace period for violators, which extends until October 30, the beneficiary will be allowed to leave the country. If the permit expires after the grace period has expired and the beneficiary does not leave, the permit will be automatically cancelled and the previous fines included before benefiting from the grace period will be reinstated and the circular will be re-issued if it previously existed.

He stressed that fingerprinting upon departure is mandatory for visa holders aged 15 years and above, with the exception of those holding an Emirati ID from the residency category, those who previously had an Emirati ID, children under the age of 15, and cases in which it is not possible to take a ten-fingerprint.

His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour pointed out that for visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Abu Dhabi, the beneficiary is directed after submitting the exit permit application to visit the service centers that have ten-fingerprint capture devices in each of Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Maqam, and Al Shahama. As for visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, the service is provided in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Aweer. Meanwhile, the fingerprinting service for visas issued by the General Directorates of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in the rest of the Emirates is provided through the service centers that have ten-fingerprint capture devices in each emirate.

Major General Obaid reviewed the mechanism for settling the status of many cases, explaining that if a foreigner who was recently born in the country in violation wishes to leave, an exit permit is issued with exemption from fines based on a request submitted through the smart system in the presence of a passport or travel document. In the event of amending the status, the fines are exempted based on a request submitted through the smart system to confirm the residence with the guarantee of the head of the family or the employer.

His Excellency Khalil Ibrahim Khouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said that in the case of a partner or investor who violates the law and wishes to leave, he must complete the procedures for canceling the facility in the Authority’s systems before submitting the departure request. In the case of a violator who has a previously issued exit permit (before the deadline) with a deprivation stamp and has exceeded the validity period without leaving the country, he can visit the Department of Foreign Violators Affairs at the state level to pay the restrictions, and submit a request after paying the restrictions to remain in the country and amend the status or leave, whereby the fines are exempted and the circular and restrictions are paid, while allowing the beneficiary to leave the country without the deprivation stamp if he so desires.

He added: In the case of violators in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi who have lost their passports, they must submit a request to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi through the smart system, to be granted an extract of residency details and a certificate stating that the passport is lost to obtain a travel document. The travel document issued by embassies and consuls for violators wishing to leave the country is also relied upon, provided that the data matches the data of the extract of residency details, provided that there is no circular stating that the passport is being withheld. Violators can also submit a report of the loss of the passport to the competent authorities, and according to this report, the regular procedures are followed to obtain an alternative travel document.

Khalil Khoury explained that in the event that a head of a family is wanted or in violation and the family members are in violation, the family members are allowed to leave the country, or their status is adjusted according to the circumstances. In the event that the head of the family wishes to leave with his family, the residencies of the family members are cancelled and they are allowed to leave. However, in the event that the family members of the children wish to adjust their status and remain in the country, they are allowed to adjust their status on the mother if she is working or according to the conditions of the work visa in accordance with the procedures in force in the guide. In the event that the head of the family benefits from the visa issuance service, the residencies of the family members under his sponsorship are not cancelled.

He pointed out that with regard to the position of violators affiliated with troubled companies, the status of violators will be settled under the guarantee of companies that do not have restrictions based on the procedures mentioned in the guide for the deadline for settling the status of violators. In the event that there are restrictions on the troubled company, the Authority will proceed with amending their status. In the event that violators face challenges in amending their status by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, coordination will be carried out by the relevant departments in the Authority with the Ministry with the aim of facilitating the amendment of their status.

Regarding the administrative restrictions imposed on violators, he said that the process of lifting the circulars will be done automatically in light of coordination with the relevant organizational units, which in some cases requires reviewing the relevant department related to violators’ affairs to discuss settling the situation according to the specifications of each violator. During the grace period, a circular will not be allowed to be included on the violating worker before September 1, 2024 by the guarantor or employer. If the residency is effective, the guarantor or employer will be allowed to issue a circular to the worker in cases of absence from work during the grace period. If there is a vehicle registered in the violator’s name, he will then be directed to take the necessary measures to settle the traffic record before proceeding with the departure procedures.