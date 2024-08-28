The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced, during a media briefing in Abu Dhabi, the start of implementing the deadline to exempt violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines, starting next Sunday for a period of two months until October 30, 2024.

The Authority called on violators of residency in the country to take advantage of the grace period granted to them to settle their status or leave, stressing that violators who decide to amend their status by leaving the country within the grace period granted to them will not have a ban stamp placed on their passports, explaining that the application mechanism will be through the Authority’s smart channels and service centers (printing) across the country.

The Authority confirmed during the briefing yesterday that the start of the executive procedures for the grace period comes in response to the directives of the wise leadership regarding granting a grace period to violators to settle their legal status.

Respect and rule of law

The Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, said that the initiative reflects the humanitarian face of the UAE and its keenness to consolidate the principles of respect and the rule of law, and the values ​​of tolerance and compassion in society.

He explained that the grace period for settling the status of violators is an exceptional opportunity that contributes to achieving a set of strategic goals for the state and violators together, foremost among which is providing a flexible legal environment that contributes to enhancing security and the social and economic stability enjoyed by our beloved country.

He added: “The initiative contributes to promoting the values ​​of tolerance, compassion and social cohesion, and providing exceptional support to violators and helping them take the necessary steps to correct their situations during the grace period through flexible and facilitated procedures, while exempting them from financial fines related to visas, residency, ID cards and establishment cards. The grace period also gives violators the opportunity to obtain all their rights, and enjoy the luxury of living and work opportunities in the UAE, thus making them and their families happy and enhancing their experience in the country within the framework of respecting the law.”

Al Khaili pointed out that the list of beneficiaries includes four main categories: visa violators, residency violators, those included in administrative reports or those absent from work, and foreigners born in the country whose guardian has not verified their residency.

The Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Authority, Major General Sultan Yousef Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the grace period for settling the status of violators provides five types of benefits to violators to encourage them to settle their legal status, noting that these benefits include exemption from administrative fines related to residency and visas resulting from staying in the country illegally, establishment card fines, ID card fines, and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation fines. The grace period benefits include exemption from the residency and visa cancellation fee, the work interruption report fee, departure fees, residency and visa details fees, and departure permit fees. The grace period also gives the violator the opportunity to leave the country after settling his status, without affixing a stamp of ban from entering the country.

Beneficiary groups and services

Al-Naimi pointed out that there are three categories that are not entitled to benefit from the advantages granted by the grace period, including residency and visa violators after September 1, 2024, those listed (job interruption report) after September 1, 2024, and deportation cases restricted to individuals deported from the country or the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that during the grace period (two months), the Authority will provide six services to the beneficiary categories of violators, to enable them to settle their status as quickly as possible with easy and facilitated procedures, by submitting the application through the Authority’s electronic and smart channels, and approved printing offices, without the need to visit the service centers except upon notification only, to complete the biometric fingerprint, explaining that these services include issuing an exit permit, renewing residency, issuing a residency for a foreigner newly born in the country, issuing a new visa (work or residency), amending the status on a valid visa, and issuing a residency for visa violators (work – residency).

working hours

Al Nuaimi explained that the violator’s status will be amended (by leaving or amending the status, as the case may be), and the grace period will be used from the date of submitting the application and receiving it by the employee or directing him to fulfill the requirements, as the beneficiary violator can submit the service request through the submission channels without visiting the service centers, noting that the working hours in the service centers where the biometric fingerprint is registered will be extended to 8 pm, during working days throughout the grace period, to facilitate the beneficiaries, and enable them to obtain services at any time during that period, in a step that reflects the Authority’s keenness to settle the status of violators during the grace period.

Fingerprinting procedures

The Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, discussed the procedures for fingerprinting violators who wish to do so at the approved fingerprinting centers, explaining that if the violator wishes to leave the country and has a previous biometric fingerprint, he submits an exit permit request, and then the permit is issued directly. However, if the biometric fingerprint is not available, the beneficiary is directed to visit the specified fingerprinting centers, and the permit is issued after the fingerprinting procedures are completed.

He said that the validity period of the exit permit is 14 days after issuance, and if the permit expires within the grace period for violators, which extends until October 30, the beneficiary will be allowed to leave the country. If the permit expires after the grace period has expired and the beneficiary does not leave, the permit will be automatically cancelled and the previous fines included before benefiting from the grace period will be reinstated, and the circular will be re-issued if it previously existed.

He stressed that fingerprinting upon departure is mandatory for visa holders aged 15 years and above, and is exempted from this requirement upon departure for anyone holding an Emirati ID from the residency category, anyone who previously had an Emirati ID, children under the age of 15, and cases in which it is not possible to take a ten-fingerprint.

Accredited Centers

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour pointed out that for visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Abu Dhabi, the beneficiary is directed after submitting the exit permit application to visit the service centers that have the ten-fingerprint capture devices in Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahama. As for visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, the service is provided in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Aweer, while the fingerprinting service for visas issued by the General Directorates of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in the rest of the Emirates is provided through the service centers that have the ten-fingerprint capture devices in each emirate.

He reviewed the mechanism for settling the status of many cases, explaining that if a foreigner who was recently born in the country in violation wishes to leave, an exit permit is issued with exemption from fines, based on a request submitted through the smart system in the presence of a passport or travel document. In the event of amending the status, fines are exempted based on a request submitted through the smart system, by confirming the residence with the guarantee of the head of the family or the employer.

Troubled Companies

As for the position of violators affiliated with troubled companies, their situations will be settled under the guarantee of companies that do not have restrictions, based on the procedures mentioned in the guide for the deadline for settling the situations of violators.

In the event of restrictions on the distressed company, the Authority will proceed with adjusting their status.

In the event that violators face challenges in amending their status by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, coordination will be made by the relevant departments in the Authority with the Ministry, with the aim of facilitating the amendment of their status.

Lifting circulars

Regarding the administrative restrictions imposed on violators, the process of lifting the circulars will be done automatically, in light of coordination with the relevant organizational units that require – in some cases – reviewing the department concerned with violators’ affairs to discuss settling the situation, according to the specifications of each violator. During the grace period, no circular will be allowed to be included on the violating worker before September 1, 2024 by the guarantor or employer. If the residency is effective, the guarantor or employer will be allowed to circulate on the worker in cases of absence from work during the grace period.

If there is a vehicle registered in the violator’s name, he will then be directed to take the necessary measures to settle the traffic record, before proceeding with the departure procedures.

Cancel the facility

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Khalil Ibrahim Khouri, said that in the case of a partner or investor who violates the law and wishes to leave, he must complete the procedures for canceling the facility in the authority’s systems before submitting the departure request. In the case of a violator who has a previously issued exit permit (before the deadline), with a deprivation stamp and exceeding the validity period without leaving the country, he can visit the Department of Foreign Violators Affairs at the state level to pay the restrictions, and submit a request after paying the restrictions to stay in the country, and amend the status or leave, whereby the fines are exempted and the circular and restrictions are paid, while allowing the beneficiary to leave the country without the deprivation stamp if he so desires.

In the event of a lost passport, a request must be submitted to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi through the smart system, to be granted an extract of residency details and a certificate stating that the passport is lost, to obtain a travel document. The travel document issued by embassies and consulates for violators wishing to leave the country is also relied upon, provided that the data matches the data of the extract of residency details, provided that there is no circular stating that the passport is being held. Violators can also submit a report of the loss of the passport to the competent authorities. According to this report, the regular procedures are followed to obtain an alternative travel document.

In the event that a head of a family is wanted or in violation, and the family members are in violation, the family members are allowed to leave the country, or their status is adjusted, depending on the circumstances. If the head of the family wishes to leave with his family, the residencies of the family members are cancelled and they are allowed to leave. However, if the family members, including the children, wish to adjust their status and remain in the country, they are allowed to adjust their status with the mother if she is working, or according to the conditions of the work visa, in accordance with the procedures in force in the guide. If the head of the family benefits from the visa issuance service, the residencies of the family members under his sponsorship are not cancelled.