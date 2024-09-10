During the first week of the initiative to correct the status of violators of the Residence and Foreigners Affairs Law, which was launched on September 1 and will continue for two months, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security confirmed the high level of interaction and demand from violating residents to regularize their status.

88% of violators who submitted requests to amend their status during the first week of the grace period continued to stay and work in the country, while the percentage of violators who submitted requests to amend their status by leaving the country was 12%, in an indicator that confirms the attractiveness of the UAE as a destination for living and working, in addition to the importance of the initiative in helping beneficiaries change their path and amend their status while remaining in the country.

The initiative during the first week included the continued field presence of the Authority’s leaders and partners in service centers across the country to ensure that work proceeds within the targeted and planned framework, meet the necessary needs to implement the deadline requirements, and confront and resolve any urgent challenges through direct communication with the relevant parties from the partners, which leads to the happiness of violators and the achievement of the desired goals.