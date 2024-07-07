Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has officially announced the start of issuing the UAE passport with a validity period of 10 years for citizens aged 21 years and above, starting from Monday, July 8, 2024.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, stressed that the update to the passport issuance service aims to provide comfort and decent living for the people of the Emirates by providing smart proactive services that meet the aspirations of citizens and contribute to improving their quality of life, noting that the Authority has been working on developing the passport issuance service and ensuring the compatibility of the systems.

He added: “The service of issuing a passport with a validity period of 10 years is one of the strategic objectives of the Authority approved during the period 2023-2026, especially the seventh objective, which stipulates developing an advanced and proactive system for the affairs of citizens and foreigners, as the Authority is committed to achieving the best experience for customers applying for its services, through all its channels, in order to achieve a smooth and integrated digital government experience and an innovative model of partnership, to achieve the effectiveness and efficiency of services and raise customer happiness.”

He explained that issuing a passport to UAE citizens aged 21 years and above, with a validity period of 10 years, contributes effectively to raising the level of happiness of citizens and providing them with the opportunity to move and travel freely and comfortably, and improving the quality of life of the community in a sustainable manner, in addition to the positive effects represented in shortening the customer’s journey in terms of procedures and time by almost half, from two trips to one trip every 10 years, which supports the program to eliminate government bureaucracy, and saves time and effort for customers.

Shelf life by age groups

For his part, Major General Suhail Juma Al Khaili, Director General of Identity and Passports at the Authority, said that the issuance of a passport with a validity period of 10 years is limited to citizens aged 21 years and above, while the issuance of a passport for a period of 5 years will continue for those aged under 21 years, explaining that the new passports will be issued with the same procedures, standards and controls currently in effect and through the same service delivery channels.

He stressed that citizens can apply for the new service when the validity period of their current passports expires for those aged 21 years and above, noting that applying for the new service for those with valid passports is when the validity period of their current passports expires. Citizens residing abroad are also entitled to apply for the service if the validity period of their passports expires in accordance with the controls and standards approved in this regard.

He added that citizens who meet the terms and conditions of the new service can apply for the service through the service delivery channels approved by the Authority.