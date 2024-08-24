The building of the garrison military court in Kazan was set on fire by a woman and her son

The building of the garrison military court in Kazan was set on fire by a woman and her 13-year-old son. This was reported by the Baza publication in its Telegram-channel.

It is specified that the fire broke out on the first floor. The area of ​​the fire was 16 square meters, the fire was extinguished.

According to Baza, the mother and the teenager were detained by passersby and taken to the police station, where the reasons for the incident will be determined.

The fire was reported on the evening of August 24. According to eyewitnesses, they heard the sound of glass breaking and a fire in the garrison military court on Dzerzhinsky Street.

An unknown person previously threw two Molotov cocktails at a military registration and enlistment office building in Karelia.