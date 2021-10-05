Identità Golose 2021, held in Milan from 25 to 27 September, he can record with satisfaction that the challenge of bringing the conference to September, in a really difficult year, is a challenge won.

Great and lively participation, appreciation for the return to human relationships, for the meetings, for the direct knowledge and tasting of the products, which are fundamental in the food and beverage sector.

Thus Identità Golose, the format conceived by Paolo Marchi with the collaboration of Claudio Ceroni and the artistic direction of Davide Rampello, confirms a conference of attraction for the whole world of catering, HORECA, professionals in the sector.

And Milan is confirmed as a fundamental place for knowledge and discussion between opinion leaders.

In turn, the main sponsors confirmed their confidence in the initiative.

Excellent presence among the chefs and pastry chefs called to give lessons in the classroom, from Bottura to Cracco, from Corrado Assenza to Ciccio Sultano, from Iginio Massari to Niko Romito.

Dominant theme of Identità Golose 2021 “Building a New Future: Work”, theme never so felt.

The food and beverage sector, closely connected with catering, while it is increasingly a driving force for Made in Italy, is experiencing a difficult time.

But, optimistically, the difficult moment is experienced as full of new opportunities and a push for innovation. And so the topic of “work” was discussed and expressed in terms of confidence in the recovery, the will not to give up, the importance of training young people, the need to adapt the sector to new technologies and above all to e-commerce.

Recurring slogan “stay united”, to persistently ask for support for the category by the political leaders in charge of the ministerial table convened for 8 October.

The Identità Golose conference also turns out to be an important stage from which the companies present, especially the main sponsors, launch news and trends.

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium presented the results of the Ipsos research on the preferences expressed by catering customers towards cheese.

The analysis shows that the vast majority of interviewees would appreciate the presence of a menu dedicated to cheeses, as well as the fact that the menu indicates the name of the producer and the place of origin of the cheese, while the open question “Which PDO cheese would you like find at the restaurant? ” the greatest number of preferences goes to Parmigiano Reggiano. An analysis that, as Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Consortium observes, pushes to collaborate and support catering, “to contribute to the relaunch of this strategic sector for all quality agri-food productions”.

Rice Scotti, present at the congress for the first time, underlined the importance of good business practices in terms of sustainability and circular economy: all with the sole objective of enhancing Italian rice.

But above all, Riso Scotti has announced the supply chain and world exclusive agreement signed with Sapise, which owns the Venere brand, a rice that is unique for flavor, color, versatility in the kitchen and for its beneficial antioxidant properties.

Under the agreement, Riso Scotti premiered the Venere line dedicated to catering in Italy and for international markets at Identità Golose.

Great attention to sustainability also from Sanpellegrino Group, which, with a circular economy project, gives a second life to Sicilian orange peels. These, recovered from the production of the famous Sanpellegrino drinks, become eco-design objects signed by Seletti’s creative flair. The innovative project, Sicily’s (R) evolution, also gives life to a Limited Edition of the soda cans themselves.

Longino & Cardenal, always present at the congress with its rare and precious raw materials, has launched its digital brand ambassadors, active on the Instagram platform, chosen for their creativity in the kitchen, as well as for their ability to interact with the public. The goal: to highlight the raw materials selected by the company, demonstrating how everyone can cook well with a great raw material.

The value of the territory, of the traditional craft, of the shops, was highlighted in the Levoni stand, where the premium line L’Artemano, produced in a limited edition, was the protagonist, a collection homage to the flavors of the past, an expression of the artisan tradition of delicatessen Italian.

Altitude pasta Felicetti confirmed its presence at Identità, which dedicated an entire section of the program to the iconic product of Made in Italy: Identità di Pasta.

Here he was the protagonist Felicetti, the pasta factory in the Dolomites, which for four generations has been carrying out a specialized production in the upper Val di Fiemme. Strengths have always been spring water and high altitude air that give durum wheat pasta a distinctive flavor. Even today it is the only pasta factory in Europe located above 1,000 meters above sea level. Who chooses organic as an indispensable working method, the exclusive use of semolina of national origin, to the advantage of the protection of quality and the environment. Another distinctive feature are the single variety pasta, very popular in the Horeca channel dedicated to research cuisine.

New main sponsor, Beer of the Borgo launched the redevelopment project of Borgorose, the ancient village in the heart of Italy, in the province of Rieti, which houses the headquarters of the brewery. And with the claim “tradition has a new flavor”, he recalled that tradition can mix with novelty to give rise to something unexpected, in particular by spreading the culture of beer precisely in haute cuisine.

The Eurovo Group, which has long been a partner of excellence for chefs and restaurateurs, reaffirms its support for sector operators.

In particular, the company, since the beginning of the pandemic, has favored the approach to new forms of business such as take-away and delivery, developing tailor-made services. On display at Identità Golose 2021 the Naturelle Gourmet, custard made with free-range eggs and 100% Italian fresh milk, and various novelties Lolli Liqueurs, single-dose sachets, artisanal Babàs and the new Limited Edition liqueurs.

Finally, a nice news for women: the Sicilian Giovanna Musumeci and Ida Di Biaggio presented aVISTA High Tea, a mediterranean experience. A contemporary and Mediterranean reinterpretation of the classic Anglo-Saxon rite of High Tea, linked to the tourism of the late 19th century of travelers from beyond the Alps who, through the Grand Tour, discovered the culture, flavors and colors of Sicily.

In this itinerant catering proposal, the Homemade ice cream is the absolute protagonist: it is called at sight, created by two expert ice cream women, freshly prepared, personalized and “on sight”.

The cornerstone is sustainability, made possible thanks to the very low energy consumption of the Motor Power Company technology used for the counter, together with the attention to research and selection of raw materials.