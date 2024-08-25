A research team led by a faculty member at Khalifa University has discovered a key role played by a protein found in semen in ensuring the formation of healthy embryos and increasing pregnancy success rates.

The project was led by Dr. Junaid Kashir, Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Khalifa University, and was supported by the Khalifa University Startup Grant.

In detail, the research team conducted a study on the protein “phospholipase C zeta”, which is responsible for ensuring the success of the fertilization process in mammals during the early stages of embryo formation, which will result in important implications in the field of addressing the challenges of infertility.

Institutions participating in the research project included King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Saudi Arabia, and the College of Medicine at Qatar University.

The study was published in the journal Human Reproduction, published by Oxford Academic Publishing.

The results of the study showed that couples with high levels of the protein “phospholipase C zeta” have a greater chance of a successful pregnancy, compared to couples with relatively lower levels of this protein, as the researchers noted that its levels in semen are closely linked to early fetal development and pregnancy success, and achieving this required the presence of an ideal level of this protein.

“Our data suggest that this important protein in semen could be a biomarker for fertility treatments,” said Dr. Junaid Kashir. “This clinical benefit of PLC zeta could, for the first time, help treat male infertility and all fertility problems in a broad range of couples, as low levels of PLC zeta in male patients below a certain threshold result in lower rates of fertilization and pregnancy.”

“The results showed higher levels of embryo formation quality and almost doubled the rates of pregnancy success in patients with levels of this protein higher than the level that leads to successful fertilization,” he added, noting that this is the first time that a link has been shown between levels of the protein (phospholipase C zeta) and predictive measurements of the efficiency of embryo formation processes and pregnancy success rates in humans.

The study was conducted on a total of 54 couples, with analyses performed at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre. Patient samples and data for this study were obtained from consecutive treatment cycles of couples undergoing fertility treatment at the ERT laboratory at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The researchers stressed the need to expand the scope of the test to include a multi-centre human cohort, due to the differences in infertility rates between human groups.

Genetic modification

The research team members produced the first genetically modified mice, using gene editing technology (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, to gain a broader understanding of the functions of the gene responsible for producing the protein phospholipase C zeta in the body.

The precise genetic modification allowed the team to observe a relationship between low levels of phospholipase C zeta in mice and an increased rate of multiple fertilizations, which led to failure of early embryonic development and, consequently, fewer offspring, compared to mice with normal levels of the protein. The results of the genetically modified mouse indicated the important role that the protein plays in early embryonic development.

The increased pregnancy success rates are due to higher protein levels in men.