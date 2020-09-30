Throwback picture of Tiger shroff

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff is very active on social media. Ayesha often shares pictures and videos of her children Tiger and Krishna Shroff. His post becomes viral as soon as he comes on the internet and something similar is happening this time too. Ayesha shared a wonderful picture of Tiger’s childhood, which you might not be able to see for a while.

In this photo, Tiger Shroff is looking cute while posing towards the camera. While sharing this picture, Ayesha wrote in the caption, ‘My Life’ and with this she has created a heart emoji. Seeing this picture of Tiger, someone is calling him cute, then who said- He looked exactly like Salman Khan in childhood.



Let me tell you that his first song ‘Unabilable’ sung by Tiger Shroff has been released recently. This song is getting high praise from the fans. Puneet Malhotra has directed his first song ‘Unbeatable’, composed with Big Bang Music. Tiger Shroff has not only given his voice in this song, but he is also seen acting in it himself. This song by Tiger is ‘Unbelievable’ romantic, in which he is also seen doing a great dance.