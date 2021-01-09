All around him flags billowed in the icy January wind in Washington, but Donald Trump’s hairdo hardly flinched, not even as he gestured, his voice hoarse with a fury that contained a part of cynical comedian histrionics. For an hour and thirteen minutes he spoke non-stop, without consulting any paper, without progressing in any argument, letting himself be carried away in a monologue that changed direction at every moment, although he returned again and again, with maniacal obstinacy, to a few catchwords. Verbal, to passages of mockery or parody, to megalomaniacal superlatives, to cataracts of figures at once detailed and delusional, which sprang hastily from his mouth contracted in a perpetual grin of boastful and disgruntled narcissism. From a podium adorned with the seal of the presidency, against the solemn background of the White House, Trump unraveled fantasies that went beyond simple lies to fall into madness. In Pennsylvania the number of votes cast had exceeded the number of legal voters by two hundred five thousand. Hundreds of bags full of votes had turned up in a park. Hazy enemies were planning to bring down the Jefferson memorial and perhaps Lincoln’s as well. Minors, undocumented foreigners, dead who had been in cemeteries for years, had been registered as voters in favor of Joe Biden.

