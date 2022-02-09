Navolato, Sinaloa.-Identify risk factor’s related to the topic of sexuality, as well as providing information on the institutions where they can seek support if required, were some of the objectives of the visit made by personnel from Preventive Programs of the Secretariat of Sinaloa Public Security in the countryside agricultural Spring.

Located in Toboloto, municipality of Navolato, in said field a dialogue was established with the young people who were participatory and took advantage of this talk with professionals to clarify all their doubts within the framework of the Safe Courtship program, while for girls and boys a dynamic was carried out with puppets and activities according to their age.

On the other hand, elements of the K9 canine unit, of the State Preventive Police, carried out a demonstration of the search actions that they are capable of implementing in the different operations of which they are part of in daily work.

A demonstration was carried out with the canine unit

Read more: Brush fire is recorded in the Juntas del Humaya neighborhood, Culiacán

In addition to responding to the questions of the attendees and showing them the preventive work, they were urged to use the emergency line 9-1-1 and 089 responsibly, since these are a form of communication where, if required, they can be channeled to the corresponding instance to receive the pertinent support.