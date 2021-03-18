There is the question of whether the digital revolution is good news when it comes to aspiring to a quality job. The answer cannot be given in a generalized way, but depends on an individual question: this scenario benefits those who are able to anticipate new professional, digital needs.

Europe needs almost 30 million workers with digital skills. And at the level of technological specialist, 160,000 Spanish companies would already hire this type of professionals, but the drama is that the current educational system only offers 25,000 a year. What profiles are we talking about? Digital directors, artificial intelligence specialists, data scientists, cybersecurity directors, e-commerce experts and marketing digital or robotics and automation specialists.

To enter this professional elite that is raffling the market there is only one door, quality training. Competitive ability depends on that first move: choosing the most efficient educational program with measurable results.

The value and efficiency of the MIB, ISDI’s flagship program

Faced with that vital decision, ISDI (Higher Institute for Internet Development) proposes a program designed to anticipate personal transformation in the face of accelerated digital transformation: the Master Internet Business, MIB. The MIB is a program designed to develop these new professional profiles, and also to help the digital transformation of companies and the creation of new entrepreneurs that new digital companies will create.

Faced with the dizzying offer of programs, courses or masters, MIB provides employability data. After completing the MIB, 75% of students find work in less than a year and the remaining 25% decide to create their own digital company, sometimes in association with other fellow masters.

Emilio Mellado belongs to that 25% of alumni who created their own digital company after completing the master’s degree: he is the creator of Chipi, a app aggregator of urban mobility services. “The MY B gives a basic starting point, you reach a level and your chances of success are greatly increased, avoiding falling into very typical problems ”, he comments. “And then the structure is key, it gives you the focus. Delve into certain topics, yes, but the key is that it molds your head. In the end that is the important thing, because technology changes, the marketing it changes, the networks change, but you will always need the strategy ”.

Several factors explain the success of this academic proposal, according to ISDI. On the one hand, the program is designed by adapting it to market needs: vision, business strategy, marketing digital, innovation and design thinking, agile; digital technology, artificial intelligence and blockchain; interfaces, web, mobility and applications; omnichannel; digital content and social networks; metrics and data analysis; legal environment, ethics, entrepreneurship and digital transformation, etc.

Practical model: digitize an SME

But in formation the how is as important as the what. ISDI is the only business school in Spain that applies a practical model that includes the development by students of a core project (Backbone Project): the complete digitization of an SME. And, in addition, it proposes to students the challenge of creating and launching a real e-commerce company on the market, with real investment in marketing, product delivery, customer management and billing.

“The core project is intensity, great enthusiasm, because creating it from scratch and seeing that it makes sense is brutal. There we give the best of ourselves and show everything we have learned, ”says student Elena Aguilar Rodríguez. For his part, his colleague Alberto Salviejo highlights “the different way of dealing with day-to-day work dynamics, much more agile, more focused on specific problems. The digital transformation is here to stay and has many benefits for us as people and as professionals ”.

The third differential factor is the ecosystem, the xISDI community of alumni (MIBers) that continues to offer up-to-date training (continuous learning, updating, seminars), certified in specific areas such as voice or communication technologies. marketing, with free access. Also monitoring of professional trajectories and expert advice, employment exchange, the Talent Box platform, which offers professional development resources and support for entrepreneurship, projects of networking, etc.

“The master’s degree allowed me to detect the areas where I was really interested: search engines, KPIs and electronic commerce,” explains former student María Aranguren. “I decided that I wanted to work at one of the greats on the internet, Amazon. Thanks to the MIB I got the contact and, after a long period of interviews, I got it ”. “The teachers were wonderful – María continues – humble, accessible, very cracs in their subject and, also, passionate about teaching”.

The MY B it is taught physically in Madrid and Barcelona and also in e-learning. The program It consists of 450 hours spread over nine months and its hybrid face-to-face / digital format combines the qualities of both. The physical classes maintain that important human contact for the ecosystem model and networking. But if the evolution of covid-19 requires it, the classes on-line they replicate the classroom with the same content and group feeling.

In fact, the pandemic has not slowed down the objectives of the MIB: 460 experts and professors have taught classes during that course, more than 520 students enrolled and face-to-face classes were organized with the sanitary measures recommended by the authorities.