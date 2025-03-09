The Ertzaintza has opened proceedings as investigated to two 19 -year -old young people for uttering racist insults against Real Madrid Vinicius Junior during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal between the Real Madrid and the Real Sociedad, on February 26 at the San Sebastián Anoeta stadium.

The investigation began from a complaint filed by LaLiga, which went to Ertzaintza last Thursday after collecting the necessary evidence to verify the existence of racist insults and their authorship.

Test compilation

LaLiga analyzed the images, in which racist gestures were observed towards Vinicius, and performed a lip reading expertise.

Once the complaint is processed, Ertzaintza has identified the two alleged perpetrators of racist insults and gestures, who has opened proceedings, which has sent to the judicial authority, the Basque Department of Security reported on Saturday.