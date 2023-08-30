Authorities at the University of North Carolina have identified 38-year-old associate professor Zijie Yan on Tuesday as the victim of the shooting that occurred on Monday on the Chapel Hill campus. The academic killed by a gunshot wound was the adviser to Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old doctoral student who is so far the only detainee linked to the murder. The prosecutor’s office charged him on Tuesday with first degree murder.

The crime occurred in the Caudill laboratories, one of the buildings used by Physics and Chemistry students to carry out experiments. Yan and Qi had been working closely in the institution’s Department of Applied Sciences for months. Both had been listed as co-authors on at least two published scientific papers. One of these, from the beginning of 2022, was about the effect of light on nanoparticles. The most recent was published in July. Another of Yan’s research areas was the use of some “optical tweezers” by nanorobots.

Yan arrived in North Carolina in 2019 after stints at other US institutions. He had a postdoctoral stint at the University of Chicago. In that city he was also an associate professor at Clarkson University, where he conducted research on molecular engineering. He earned his Ph.D. in Materials Engineering from the Rensselaer Technical Institute of New York, one of the oldest technical research institutions in the country.

Authorities said Monday that “several weeks” are still needed to determine Qi’s motive for killing his professor and scientific adviser. The police continue to search for the murder weapon, which has not been found since 1:00 p.m. on Monday, the moment the shots were fired inside the laboratories.

Yan was originally from Hubei province in central China. In his country, he began his scientific career at Huazhong University, where he graduated and studied for a master’s degree. The scientist was married and had two children.

The crime has forced the University of North Carolina, the first public institution in the United States, to suspend all its activities this Monday and Tuesday. The Chapel Hill campus, where some 30,000 people study, will hold a memorial service for Dr. Yan on Wednesday. The bells of the university tower will ring in his honor at noon. “I invite all members of the community to participate in a minute of silence during this time,” said Kevin Guskiewicz, the institution’s rector.

Part of the scientific community has dedicated a few words in memory of the deceased scientist. “In the more than 12 years I’ve known Zijie, my opinion of him has only improved from a very focused and determined young scientist to one of the most creative colleagues I know,” he told the newspaper. News Observer Norbert Scherer, a renowned academic at the University of Chicago who was Yan’s postdoctoral advisor. Doug Chrisey, from Tulane University (Louisiana), recalled that he published 17 scientific papers with the Asian researcher when he was just trying to master English.

Tailei Qi, a 34-year-old doctoral student, has yet to testify before authorities to determine what led him to kill his partner in the lab. The doctoral student has a similar trajectory to Yan’s. He studied in his native country at the University of Wuhan and later immigrated to the United States to pursue a master’s degree in Physics at Louisiana State University.

This Monday, some former colleagues of the alleged murderer said they were surprised after learning what Qi had done. “He was always very quiet (…) and in his treatment he was more than kind, I could never imagine that he was the type of person who would dare something like that,” Aiden Carter told local television. Authorities have yet to report the link between the scientists.

