Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 11:17



The National Police identified the person who defrauded two elderly people, aged 76 and 80, in downtown Cartagena. This is a 43-year-old man of Spanish nationality who earned the trust of elderly people to later steal money from them. The victims declared at the police station that he was a man in his forties, with a mask, sunglasses and good clothing.

As a result of both complaints, an investigation was launched that allowed a man with a police record to be found. Apparently, the alleged perpetrator of the events was posing as an acquaintance of the old man’s family to establish a link with him. In this way, they would start a conversation in which he explained that he worked in a well-known shopping center and that he could offer him a good promotion. This offer consisted of obtaining a jewel or watch in exchange for a small donation that would go to a charity.

At the moment in which the elderly person accepted the deal and took out his wallet, the man took advantage of any carelessness to take money from him. Subsequently, he fled from the place without the victim being able to go after him due to his physical limitations. The investigation remains open due to the possibility of the existence of more victims.