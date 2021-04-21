Morally outdated housing is not only “Khrushchevs” and old panel houses, but often modern high-rise buildings. The main features of such real estate were identified by experts from the Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency (the material is at the disposal of Lenta.ru).

According to experts, the first factor that distinguishes comfortable from uncomfortable housing is the number of residents. In “anthills” (houses with a large number of apartments) there are almost always problems with parking, kindergartens, schools, and elevators.

Also an important factor is transport accessibility. “If the microdistrict is served by one public transport stop, there will be a queue both in the morning and in the evening. This is especially difficult if the complex cannot be reached in some other way, from another metro, ”experts say.

The modern corridor outside the apartment should be wide enough for everyone to put something there, like a bicycle or a stroller, they point out. In addition, there must be a freight elevator at the entrance. It is obligatory to have balconies with two windows in the apartment. Kitchens in “kopeck pieces” and “three-ruble rooms” should not be less than ten square meters.

The shape of the rooms in the apartment is also important, experts emphasize: it should be close to a square. Meanwhile, at present, developers very often offer apartments with long rooms – it is inconvenient to live in them. “Today people buy anyhow, just to invest [сбережения]… At the same time, of course, the resale of such an object will be longer and more difficult, ”experts warn.

Earlier, Russians were advised to rush to buy apartments. The vice-president of the International Academy of Mortgage and Real Estate, Irina Radchenko, said that in 2021 their acquisition is no longer as profitable as in 2020, because over the past year, prices for residential real estate increased by 20 percent on average in the country. According to Radchenko, it makes sense to buy an apartment if a person really needs it for his own living. But for the sake of investment, this is not worth doing.

