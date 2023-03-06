Schoolchildren have three most stressful periods during their studies. First of all, this is the beginning of training – first grade. The child has many new responsibilities, they require completely different behavior from him. The student is limited in motor activity. He has to contact with many other children, with teachers, and not all of them have good relations. If parents do not support a first-grader during the adaptation period, increased anxiety can turn into prolonged stress and even exhaustion, the specialist noted.

The next difficult moment usually falls on fifth gradeWhen new teachers appear after primary school, the teaching load increases, which is joined by the difficulties of adolescence. The child may complain of fatigue, may avoid talking about his impressions and experiences. If absent-mindedness, unreasonable resentment, aggressiveness take place, parents should know that these are also consequences of a high level of stress.

Obviously, another period of severe emotional leaps comes in graduation classes. Often at this time, children are balancing on the verge of depression. A bright signal is loss of appetite, worsening sleep, forgetfulness, inattention.