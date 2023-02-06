Anti-trends in manicure in 2023 were identified in an interview with Moslenta by an entrepreneur, founder and owner of a network of beauty workshops, blogger, author of training courses Valeria Volodina. She said that the design with drawings and flowers went out of fashion.

“Manicure with large drawings looks too catchy and at the same time greatly simplifies the image. Give up this design, in 2023 it will finally give up its positions. The worst option is to apply such a painting on each nail. But even if you made only one flower, this will not save the situation. Such a print, as well as voluminous floral decorations, is taboo this season,” the expert said.

Also, the inscriptions on the nails have lost their relevance. According to the interlocutor of Moslenta, teenagers are more fond of such design. If there is a desire to match the youth, Volodina recommended that they limit themselves to one word or a few letters.

In addition, in 2023, bright golden coating on the nails can be called old-fashioned. “If you really want to shine, use separate golden elements to decorate one or two nails,” the specialist advised. At the same time, Volodina noted that the potal (imitation of gold leaf) looks stylish, which can be placed in pieces under a translucent coating.

The interlocutor of Moslenta called the “millionaire’s wife’s manicure” relevant now: this is when the nail plates are covered only with a transparent or translucent base or a varnish of a natural shade. In addition, French manicure has not gone out of fashion for many years. And at the peak of popularity today in a jacket, not white, but bright colored “smiles”: blue, berry, red, metallic.

A flashy long manicure is also in demand. Volodina said that girls sometimes build up nails on only one hand. But, in her opinion, such a design should be complemented by appropriate makeup and clothing in order to be perceived organically.

Previously, the main myth about men’s manicure was dispelled. The interlocutor of Moslenta noted that it is not necessary to make some extravagant design. It is enough that the hands of men are simply well-groomed – without burrs and dirt under the nails.