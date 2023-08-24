“Fontanka”: the body of businessman Prigogine is not visually recognizable

Visual identification of the bodies of the passengers of the plane that crashed in the Tver region, including the body of businessman Yevgeny Prigogine, is impossible due to severe defects in the crash. About this writes the publication “Fontanka” in Telegram.

According to sources of the publication, visual identification is difficult, as passengers and crew were badly injured in the fall. However, experts were able to determine by indirect evidence that Prigozhin was still on the plane. More accurate data can only provide expertise.

According to one version of the investigation, an explosive device could have been planted in the plane, in which the businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin was. The bomb could be in the landing gear compartment – it was there, according to preliminary data, that the explosion occurred during the flight. As a result, the wing of the plane was torn off, it hit the stabilizer.

According to the lists published by the Federal Air Transport Agency, among the passengers were Evgeny Prigozhin, his subordinate commander Dmitry Utkin, as well as Nikolai Matuseev, Valery Chekalov, Alexander Totmin, Evgeny Makaryan and Sergey Propustin.