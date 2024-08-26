On opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, paleontologists have found more than 260 identical tracks of dinosaurs from the Early Cretaceous period, in Cameroon and Brazil when they were neighbors, although the distance between them is now more than 6,000 kilometers.

They are similar in shape, age and geological context, said Louis Jacobs, a paleontologist at Southern Methodist University in Texas and lead author of a study describing the tracks.

The study was published Monday by the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, and was highlighted by the American news network CNN.

Most of the fossilized prints were made by three-toed dinosaurs, while a few may have belonged to larger, quadrupedal dinosaurs with long necks and tails, or ornithischians, a type of dinosaur that had bird-like structures, said co-author Diana Vineyard.

The tracks tell how the movements of massive land masses provided ideal living conditions for dinosaurs, before the great landmass split into the seven continents we know today.

The footprints were etched into clay and silt, Jacobs said, along ancient rivers and lakes that once existed on the supercontinent Gondwana, a large landmass that later split to form Africa, South America, Antarctica, Australia, New Zealand, the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian subcontinent.

“One of the smallest and narrowest geological connections between Africa and South America was northeastern Brazil, opposite what is now Cameroon, along the Gulf of Guinea,” Jacobs explained.

“The two continents were connected along this narrow stretch, so that animals on either side could move across it,” he added.

Africa and South America began to separate from each other more than 100 million years ago, creating giant cracks in the Earth’s crust, and over time the South Atlantic Ocean filled the space between the two continents.

In places that were once overlooked on both continents, researchers found dinosaur remains, ancient river and lake sediments, and fossilized pollen grains.

“The plants fed the herbivores and supported the food chain,” Jacobs said.

“The muddy sediments left behind by rivers and lakes contain dinosaur footprints, documenting that these river valleys could have provided specific routes for life and travel 120 million years ago,” he added.