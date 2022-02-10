The Brazilian Institute of Consumer Protection assesses that the Bill 6,299/02, called PL dos Defensivos, contravenes consumer rights and threatens the health of the population. “The Chamber did not consider the consumer’s right, because food with poison violates the right to adequate and healthy food. With the PL, consumers will be even more exposed to the negative effects of pesticides on their health”, said the coordinator of the Healthy and Sustainable Food Program at Idec, Janine Coutinho, to the Broadcast Agro. The project, which changes rules for entry to distribution of pesticides in the country, was approved last night by the Chamber of Deputies and is being analyzed by the Senate.

According to Janine Coutinho, Idec is against the measure due to a series of changes proposed by the text, such as the naming of chemical products as pesticides, not pesticides. “We understand that this masks the harmfulness of these products. There is robust scientific evidence of the teratogenic, carcinogenic characteristics. There is no safe level of pesticide use,” said Coutinho. “These are substances that need to be banned.”

Another aspect of the project that concerns Idec is the transfer of the evaluation of records to the Ministry of Agriculture, previously carried out by the Ministry of the Environment and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). “In this case, they practically become advisory bodies. It is very worrying not to have a public health agency that assesses the risks for the consumer, as well as for the environment”, said Coutinho.

In the opinion of Idec, the possible flexibilization of the rules could lead to a greater increase in the number of chemical products released for use in the country. a government that has been breaking records in the release of pesticides.” According to Coutinho, Idec will work so that the project is not approved in the Senate with clarification of consumers about the risks of flexibility.

