The Idec (Brazilian Institute of Consumer Defense) once again asked for the suspension of payroll loans for beneficiaries of the Brazil Aid. The institute sent a statement to the Ministry of Justice requesting a review of the contracts signed between the government and financial institutions, which make this loan model available. Here’s the full of the document (76 KB).

This Thursday (January 5, 2022) the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, said that those indebted who contracted a payroll loan through Auxílio Brasil will be assisted in the Desenrola program, of debt renegotiation.

In the document, Idec proposes suspending the granting of benefits from private banks and suggests other measures:

integration by Caixa of credit portfolios operated by private banks at the principal amount;

revision of interest rates for retirees, who acquired a loan, to a ceiling of 2.4% per month;

promote an investigation of the 3.5 million contracts and the conditions under which they were signed

The Bolsonaro government released Caixa Econômica Federal and 11 other banks to carry out payroll loans to those contemplated with Auxílio Brasil.

The request for suspension of the benefit was already requested by Idec during the former president’s term Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the request, forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) they considered the granting of payroll loans as electoral.

SOCIAL PROGRAM NAME

Auxílio Brasil should change its name with the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). During the election campaign, the PT already spoke about resuming the name of the social program for Bolsa Família. However, the name of the social program can only be changed after the creation and approval of a bill in Congress.

The regulation of the characteristics of the program can be done by decree, a quick mechanism and under the competence of the president. However, the names of the benefits and their designations come from the law.

Instituted by Law 14,284 of December 29, 2021, the granting of Auxílio Brasil underwent changes in the Bolsonaro government.

One of these changes was in the name of the program. Bolsa Família was created by Law 10,836 of January 9, 2004, during Lula’s 1st government.