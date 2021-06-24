Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. Some colors in vogue in the spring summer 2021 season: from furnishing ideas to some advice on clothing, from some interior design objects to the final touches of curtains and draperies.

Whether to stay aligned with the trends of the year is yours intention, then you are about to read the right ones information. For your furnishing organization, for the decorations of the ceremony but also only for the clothing, here are the colors in vogue to guarantee glamor and refinement to your wedding.

The colors of summer: optical white or butter

If this summer will be the one chosen for yours marriage, here is some information about the colors and trend most recommended stylistic of the summer season 2021. Let’s talk about guides on ideas furniture for the ceremony, for the future home that will host the newlyweds but also only for children objects and final touches. Furthermore, even the clothing can be taken into consideration.

One of the most chosen colors for this spring-summer 2021 season is the optical white and the butter white. White has always been synonymous with elegance is purity. Keeping the focus on the sphere of furniture and interior design, white optical generates one more result cold with respect to the setting. However, to warm the environment and make it less aseptic you can use objects in wood but also materials natural like rope or straw.

The butter white, on the other hand, relates to a more atmosphere welcoming is country girl, maybe on beige and cream shades. To add an extra touch of opulence, the black it is undoubtedly an excellent color that can be accompanied with this creamier variant of white, whose freshness can also be represented by cotton curtains and tablecloths.

Beyond white: scarlet red, orange and wisteria

For tablecloths and other similar items, the scarlet red in this new summer season. However, in the choice of various fantasies and shades it is always important not to exaggerate as with this type of red you can easily fall into the more slope Christmas. Me too’Orange is one of the most popular colors on this year’s runways. this color is reminiscent of exotic fruit and a touch of joy.

Match it with the black emphasizes one more variant luxurious. if instead, you want a more romantic atmosphere to be associated with orange, you can talk about wisteria. The wisteria, in fact, it is not at all obvious as a summer color. With her calmness, it can also be associated with pastel yellow and white. For the furnishings of holiday homes, wisteria is often accompanied by blankets Violet: this combination guarantees an energy calm and an environment Relax.

