Buses and trains are becoming more and more attractive and comfortable, but the attractiveness of owning your own car is unbroken. The turnaround in mobility that climate protection policy is striving for needs brilliant ideas.

Nrecently in Barcelona. The local transport industry met at the biennial “Global Summit” of its umbrella organization Union Internationale des Transports Publics (UITP). Big topic there: “Mobility as a Service”, abbreviated to “MaaS” in the industry. It’s about mobility as a service for bus and train customers, also known as smart mobility. A central problem of local public transport (ÖPNV) was experienced by many congress participants during their own journey to the event. Access barriers make it difficult to use even modern local transport systems.

Upon arrival at Barcelona Airport, the path leads down to the squeaky-clean, fully automated metro. But in front of them is the phalanx of ticket machines – and in front of them a long line of international customers. She needed her time. Because the dialogue with the machine is not unproblematic. He only gives his instructions in Catalan. But after a while, the booking with the credit card is successful and the “Airport Ticket” falls into the output slot. The surprise: “No transfer out of subway” warns the ticket. Changing to bus or tram is therefore not permitted. How good that the metro stops at the conference venue on the exhibition grounds.