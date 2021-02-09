500 young Spanish and Belgians They have met throughout today in an online event to discuss how to end the different forms of street harassment that they suffer daily in public spaces in their cities. As a result of the meeting, the young people have drawn up a list of five recommendations ranging from the creation of a emergency number for sexual harassment in public transportation to install ‘safe points’ in leisure areas, with posters and signs that explain how to combat sexual harassment, or create a subject on gender equality.

The NGO Plan InternationaHe has organized this event within the framework of the European project ‘Safer Cities for Girls’, which has the support of the European Commission, and seeks to create safer and more inclusive cities, based on the participation of adolescents and young people, to guarantee their right to enjoy public space under equal conditions. The final objective of this initiative is to create a practical manual of recommendations that the organization will share with the city councils of the Spanish and Belgian cities involved and with the European Commission.

84% of young women in Madrid claim to have been sexually harassed and in Belgium, 91%



According to an investigation by Plan International, orn 84% of girls and young people in Madrid claim to have been sexually harassed on the street, while, in the case of For girls in Belgium, the figure is 91%. The young women interviewed by the NGO affirm that most of the time they are harassed in empty streets, bars, concerts and subway stations. Forms of harassment can include whistling, glances, comments, and even unwanted touching.

Regardless of the country in which they live, lGirls and adolescents do not feel safe on the streets of their cities and fear being subjected to different forms of violence and harassment. This type of initiative allows us to make bullying visible and gather the opinions of the girls to promote solutions to this problem, a problem that is as common as it is invisible, “said Concha López, general director of Plan International.

“Something is already being done”



“The moment we put on the table that it is a social problem, and we get together to try to change it, I think something is already being done. I am very excited, I hope that in the end we will reach a common point to end street harassment, ”says Ana, 23, one of the participants from Seville.

“I think the only way to eradicate street harassment is through education”

sara, 18 years old

Through the project website, active since January 2020, the organization has compiled a total of 4,000 experiences on street harassment, although participation will remain open until September 2021 to collect more data despite the fact that in some Spanish and Belgian cities mobility is restricted, there are time limits and public events have been canceled, street harassment does not appear to have disappeared during the pandemic, and the feeling of fear of the girls can often be greater, due to the lesser influx of people in the street, the closure of establishments and the feeling of greater impunity of the aggressors.

Five recommendations



During the event, young people have debated in groups and proposed solutions to tackle street harassment in five main areas: education, awareness, youth participation, urban space and public transport. Among its main recommendations is to create a subject on gender equality to be included in the school curriculum at all levels to talk about discrimination, privilege, sexuality and violence such as bullying.

«I think the only way to eradicate street harassment is through education; an education that is given to children from a very young age since in them lies all the key to the transformation process of today’s society «, says Sara, an 18-year-old young woman from Madrid participant in the event.

The young attendees have had the opportunity to share their recommendations with representatives of the city councils of different cities such as Madrid, Seville, Barcelona, ​​Brussels, Charleroi and Antwerp.

«In Spain, in general terms we have safe cities, but we have a lot to move forward. Achieving safe cities is everyone’s business “, Pepe Aniorte, representative of the Madrid City Council, underlined.

The J500 event, named after the term “youth” in Dutch, French and Spanish, has collected a total of 25 recommendations and, during the closing of the event, the five most outstanding solutions and ideas have voted:

1. Awareness: create a subject on gender equality to be included in the school curriculum at all levels to talk about discrimination, privilege, sexuality and violence such as bullying.

2. Education: presence of psychologists and educators, as well as safe spaces for emotional support, in educational centers to intervene in the event of harassment.

3. Public transport: creation of an emergency number for sexual harassment in public transport that triggers rapid intervention by security personnel.

4. Youth participation: develop an online platform where young people can share experiences and propose solutions to address street sexual harassment.

5. Urban spaces: implement ‘safe points’ in leisure areas, installing posters and signs that explain how to combat sexual harassment, especially for those who are witnesses.