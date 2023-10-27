Secretary of the Ministry of Finance sees the opinion presented in the Senate as “positive”, but criticizes new loopholes

The extraordinary secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, states that the exceptions added by the Senate in the tax reform are sufficient and that the “ideal” now would mean not opening new loopholes for special tax collection regimes.

“Obviously, there will be pressure, but ideally there will be no further changes to the text. Or have a minimum of change from now on”, said Appy in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published this Friday (27.Oct.2023).

Appy sees how “positive” the 1st version of the tax reform report in the Senate presented by senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). The expectation is that the text will be voted on between November 7th and 9th in the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) and in the plenary of the House and then it can return to the Chamber so that it can be promulgated later this year. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 1 MB).

“Considering the need to construct a text that can be approved in the Senate, the balance [do parecer do Senado] is positive. Of course, from a technical point of view, the ideal would be another text. But, considering the need for approval, the result is positive”, declared the economist.

In August, the government estimated that the exceptions approved by the Chamber in the tax reform could increase VAT (Value Added Tax) to up to 27%. For now, Appy said it is not possible to know whether the final balance in the Senate leads to an increase.

“We haven’t done the math yet. But the preliminary assessment is that, if it has an impact, it is not very large. It’s not very relevant. But we haven’t closed yet,” he said.

According to the secretary, among the points “complicated” amended by the Senate are the creation of an intermediate rate for self-employed professionals and a specific regime for public passenger transport.

“The ideal would be to have no exceptions. Every new exception has effects that would not be desired. But there are some that are, from our point of view, more complicated, such as independent professionals. I see no reason for a reduced rate. Or institutional communication and air transport. It does not make sense”.

The secretary states that tax reform is not a government project. “It is a parliamentary project that the government is very clearly supporting, including through the contribution of resources to the Regional Development Fund”.

