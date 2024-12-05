Idealista acquires the British portal Kyero for international buyers looking for housing in Spain

The real estate marketplace Idealista has signed an agreement to acquire Kyero, a real estate portal for international buyers looking for housing in Spain, France, Italy and Portugal, as reported in a statement. The total amount of the acquisition has not been made public due to the decision of the management bodies of both companies.

The property portal Kyero was founded in 2003 by Louise and Martin Dell and is based in Bath (United Kingdom). Currently, it employs a team of 33 professionals who serve more than 7,000 real estate agents.

Following the acquisition, Kyero will retain its operational independence and maintain its collaboration with key real estate software providers and operators in its active markets. Additionally, Kyero’s founders will continue to lead the company following the closing of the acquisition and will join Idealista’s management team.

“I am sure that the future with both companies working together will improve results, user experience and new business opportunities for all our clients,” explained the founder and CEO of Idealista, Jesús Encinar.

For their part, the founders of the British real estate portal expressed their enthusiasm because “this agreement is a great opportunity” for the group and their team. “Like so many, we admire the success of Idealista as the leading real estate marketplace in southern Europe and we are looking forward to starting to collaborate with its exceptional team,” they stated.

The acquisition of Kyero is aligned with Idealista’s growth strategy and its commitment to technological expansion in the international market. “Combining Kyero’s experience in attracting a global audience with Idealista’s technological expertise, this acquisition will enhance and provide innovative services for customers,” Idealista stated.

This is Idealista’s seventeenth acquisition in the last 16 years and is part of the company’s inorganic growth strategy, “integrating the best projects and the most valuable talent in all the ecosystems in which it operates,” he highlighted.

The closing of the signed acquisition is pending the corresponding regulatory authorizations, which are expected to be obtained in the coming weeks.