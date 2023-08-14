Petista said in a weekly live that it is necessary to talk to “those who have votes” in Congress; Centrão negotiates more government positions

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (14.Aug.2023) that the ideal would be for only one party to win everything and have a majority, but the reality is that the PT only has 70 votes in Congress and needs to talk “Who Votes With”. The petista declared in his live weekly that it is your obligation to talk to Arthur Lira (PP-AL) repeated and that it needs more than the other way around.

“The ideal would be for you to have a single party that would win everything. Then it would be very easy, another thing would be if a group of allies won and had a majority, but the concrete data is that the PT has 70 votes, the left has 136 votes. For you to approve something you will have to have 257 votes, it means you need to talk”he stated.

Lula said that it is normal for congressmen to want to change projects that are sent by the government, since no deputy or senator is obliged to agree with the Planalto.

“Who are you going to talk to? There are people who say ‘go to the street, go to the street’. What are you going to do outside? You have to talk to those who vote. Who is going to vote, who is going to enter the number there, are the political parties that won.”

The president also stated that the initiative to talk should come from the government and anyone who tries to radicalize, curse and offend others should be banned from politics.

“Those people who have a little demon inside, who are radicalizing, cursing people, offending people, wishing people death. These people have to be banned from politics, they have to be ostracized. These people are not healthy democracy. They have to learn to talk in a civilized way, to talk to people who think differently than they do.”he declared.

The PP and the Republicans are still awaiting the entry of deputies from their benches into Lula’s government. The petista, however, has not yet announced in which ministries these cadres will be incorporated.