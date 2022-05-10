https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb4JF1QLVeQ/

As men age, their hair gets weaker and thinner. Most men experience thinning hair once they get to 50 years. Although it can be frustrating to have thinner hair than your younger self, there are different haircuts for men you can rock and look great.

When you visit your barber, they will help you choose a haircut that suits your hair type. You can also use hair products that add volume to hide the thinning strands. If you have been wondering how to style your thinning hair, here are some haircuts for men with thin hair to try.

Comb Over

One of the easiest ways to style your thinning hair is by combing it backward or to the sides. Create a side part on your head’s left or right side, and comb the hair to the opposite side. This style can be worn when going out with the boys or when going to your office in town.

Comb Over And A Fade

If you want to add some class to your comb-over, including a fade would be a perfect combo. This hairstyle suits men with thinning hair because it is harder to tell the thinning with shorter sides. The hair on the crown is longer and looks thicker, which helps to hide the thinning.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdXqLr-Im4A/

Textured Crown And Tapered Sides

If the hair thinning affects specific parts of the scalp, getting the textured crop will be a good idea. With this style, the wearer can easily comb the hair in the direction of the thinning parts to hide them. The longer strands on the textured areas give an illusion of volume. You can use styling wax to keep your style in all day.

Slick Back

You can try a slick back if you don’t fancy the stylish hairdos like tampering and fades. Slick back haircuts for men with thin hair are easy to achieve, and the wearer can do them themselves. To achieve it, comb your hair backward in one direction. When all the strands lie flat in the same direction, they make the hair look voluminous and healthy. You can use a gel to keep the strands laid back.

Textured Side Part

Thin hair tends to lie flat on the head, and most people dislike this. However, a great solution is to style it with a textured side part. The style lifts the strands and adds volume to the hair. The textured side part style can be worn in the office or outside. It also requires some hair products to keep it intact.

Short Hair With A Full Beard

If the thinning is too much and visible, you can cut your hair short. However, keep your thick beard and ensure it is well-groomed to enhance the look. This style is also suitable for people whose hair thins in different spots on the head. The beard will contrast the short hair on the head and the bushy sideburns and bottom.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdWFocKL1qR/

Lower Pompadour

The pompadour is a trending hairstyle, and people with thinning hair find it more helpful. The style creates an illusion of volume and thickness to the hair. You can add some drama by lifting the strands using a blow dryer. Use other products suitable for haircuts for men like gel to keep the style in for the entire day.

Hair With Spikes

Thinning hair can also be styled with spikes. The soft spikes add volume to the strands and hide the thinning parts. Although these variations of haircuts for men look unofficial, they can be worn on your boys’ night out or attend unofficial meetings.

Crewcut

Crewcuts are the easiest styles to get. Most people, even those with thick hair, like crewcut styles because they are low maintenance and don’t take too much time to achieve. It is also a suitable hairdo if you want to take the shortest time to prepare in the morning because you can do a wash and go.

Shave It All

If your hair thinning is too much, you can opt to shave all the hair. The style will also give you more confidence to go through your days without fear of being judged for having thinning hair.

