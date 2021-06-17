It is time to start again, with caution but with enthusiasm. With this spirit and the desire to return to fully live our passion, Idealgomme Eventi Racing will be present at the most important international fair in Italy dedicated to special motorcycles, custom bikes and accessories to tell the public about the Pirelli Cup 2021 which has reached its second appointment. seasonal and a great novelty in absolute preview that will not fail to enthuse and revolutionize the bike market.

Great success again this year for the Pirelli Cup. Low and certain costs throughout the season, clear and simple technical regulations, service on the track and Village Hospitality, widespread media coverage, exclusive events and partnerships. For over 10 seasons Idealgomme Eventi Racing has been firmly among the most appreciated independent organizers in the national speed championships and with the highest level of driver satisfaction. Exciting races in a unique championship where every driver is the protagonist, Pirelli Cup is a championship suitable for everyone, staged on the most beautiful Italian circuits, Misano Adriatico, Mugello and Vallelunga.

We could not miss the Motor Bike Expo in Verona. An international exhibition that has become increasingly important over the years and with a continuous growth of exhibitors and visitors who have made it a great success over time. An indispensable opportunity for us to find ourselves in direct contact with the public, tell about the Trophy, the exclusive innovations that await us and, on this occasion, the entire range of Pirelli tires capable of responding to any need, from urban mobility to tourism. , off-road and reaching top performances with racing tires derived from the SBK world championship and which have always represented the maximum expression of absolute and winning performance in all classes and categories of motorsport.

Motor Bike Expo will also be the exclusive opportunity to present important innovations to the public such as the Pirelli Cycling range: from the Pzero Race, the new top of the pure performance range (tube type and TLR) derived from Motorsport technology, to the Cinturato road clincher. Velo which is the reference for strength and durability. The Cinturato Gravel acts as a link between the asphalt and the Offroad, with benchmark performance in the Gravel category that attracts more and more enthusiasts.

The Pirelli Scorpion family contains the MX DNA developed by the Off Road competitions of the Pirelli Scorpion MX range: from the smoothness and performance required in Cross Country with the Scorpion XC, we reach the Scorpion E-MTB, which was born and designed for E-MTBs. both at the carcass and compound level.

Cycl-E is Pirelli’s urban-trekking offer: the tire that reinvents the city, used in city bikes. For this reason, two Corratec bikes will be exhibited which will provide two exclusive models naturally rubbered by Pirelli.

We also thank the presence of the X FORTE group, technical sponsor of the Pirellicup trophy with its product lines dedicated to the care and maintenance of bicycles and motorcycles.

But the news does not end there, Idealgomme Racing presents the new partnership with Corratec Bike which produces a wide collection of bicycles, from mountain bikes to both electric and muscle racing bikes.

It will be a long weekend to live together; follow us on our social networks! We are waiting for you to discover with us all the news that this exceptional event will give us!

Luca Raggi

Idealgomme Events Racing Team Principal