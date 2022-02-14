We are in that time when the world is painted crimson and kitsch comes out even through the sewers. Each person and couple has their very peculiar way of spending the famous day of love and Friendship. While some prefer a romantic dinner, there are those who opt for a good pizza and video games… lots of video games. Great plan right?

If you are one of the latter and your boyfriend or girlfriend are passionate gamers just like you, We present you a list of games that are more than sensational to enjoy as a couple, because in addition to cooperative titles, there are also some for a single player that are more enjoyable, with someone by your side. We await your comments on this. What other game would you recommend to spend with that special person?

Rocket League

What better for this February 14 than some good Rocket League challenges. This wonderful game will allow you to play in split screen to measure yourself against your partner in a good 1v1 challenge. In case this is not your thing, you can also team up with him or her to jump into the online competition in 2V2, 3V3 or 4V4. Simply one of the best games of recent years that you should not miss for any reason.

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Cooperating within a game has always been a double-edged sword. On the one hand, we have games that perfectly integrate mechanics designed for two or more players, while we also get to see poorly achieved experiences that contribute little to multiplayer. The first Gears of War is one of the first, as it contains elements that require the work of two people to progress correctly. The Xbox One Ultimate Edition is, without a doubt, the best way to enjoy this great game.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Communication is one of the most important elements for any relationship to prosper. In case this is failing between you and your partner, we recommend you take the sensational Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes as therapy. This independent Steam game almost perfectly integrates what is a video game and a board game. In it, a player must give instructions to the other, so that he disarms a bomb. Pure adrenaline and lots of screaming.

The Witness

Games that are completely designed to be enjoyed alone often work more than sensationally when someone else is by your side. A few days ago, Jonathan Blow released The Witness, a masterpiece that will put your intellect to the test. If you and your partner like puzzles and problem solving, we can assure you that you will spend many truly sensational hours with this title. As they say, two heads are better than one.

Gate 2

If you like games in which we have to solve complex problems, we can be sure that you are familiar with Portal. The more than wonderful mechanic created by Valve, has a potential that we rarely see in this industry, and in the second installment of this franchise, we saw it first hand. The introduction of a cooperative mode in these types of games blew our minds. Expect to have intense discussions with your boyfriend or girlfriend about what moves they need to make in order to reach a solution.

Pikmin 3

The biggest controversy that revolves around the Wii U and that we are sure was vital to the commercial failure of the console, was that Nintendo rarely found how to correctly implement the gamepad with its games. One of the titles that achieved this in a great way was Pikmin 3. This strategy title is designed to be played alone, however, the interesting way in which the famous tablet was integrated makes it an ideal experience for two people. On the one hand, you can be commanding your Pikmin on television, while your partner can be giving orders and keeping an eye on the map from the second screen. In addition to that of course, the game already came out on Switch with a fully integrated cooperative mode.

Super Mario 3D World

Making a game work both cooperatively and competitively is very complicated, especially if you want this to happen at the same time. Super Mario 3D World achieves exactly this, because on the one hand you will have to work as a team to beat each level of this wonderful Wii U game recently released on the Switch, while on the other hand you will have to fight to kill and take each coin to make you the crown Without a doubt, one of the most fun experiences ever delivered by Nintendo.

Until Dawn

Horror movies have always been ideal to be enjoyed as a couple, because by its very nature, it makes us seek refuge in whoever is by our side. We believe that this can also happen within video games, so if you’re looking to scare the hell out of you and your boyfriend or girlfriend this February 14th, Until Dawn is a wonderful option. Between the two they will be able to choose who lives and who dies at the hands of the mysterious murderer.

It Tales Two

Yes, we know. Probably playing a game that precisely talks about relationship problems in the middle of love day sounds like a not so appropriate idea, however, It Takes Two deals with the subject in an extremely optimistic way and with a lot of humor, even highlighting the values ​​of having a partner or life partner. Leaving all this aside, we are facing a brilliant cooperative title that really makes you get in tune with whoever you are enjoying it, a matter that of course makes it a wonderful option for this February 14.