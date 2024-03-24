There are a few days left until Easter arrives, so it's time to plan those well-deserved vacations with family or friends. And to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy yourself to the fullest, Bodega Aurrera brings you an offer that you won't be able to resist.

The company whose character is Mama Lucha launches in its catalog everything essential for your ideal vacation, including chairs and a folding table with a heart-stopping offer; know its characteristics.

Don't miss this opportunity to prepare for an unforgettable vacation with the quality and support that only Mama Lucha can offer you, learn about the discounts and buy this furniture that is useful wherever you go since it guarantees comfort and being foldable you can use it wherever you are, even for meetings with your family.

Whether you're planning a picnic in the park or a backyard party at home, these folding chairs and table are the perfect addition to your vacation. In addition, with the ease of payment in up to 12 fixed monthly payments.

Folding Table 1 M + Benches Portfolio Camping Events Picnic KingsHouse 300300

⦿ Price: $1,299.00

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $170.91

⦿ General measurements of the table: 113x68x74 cm.

⦿ Supported weight: 150 kg.

⦿ Table and benches material: Plastic.

⦿ Frame material: Steel.

⦿ Weather resistant and easy to clean.

⦿ Perfect for lunches in the garden or family gatherings in the park.

Set of Plastic Folding Chairs for Parties and Events 8 pieces

⦿ Price: $3,999

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $526.15

⦿ Made of high quality durable plastic.

⦿ Stainless steel structure with non-slip caps.

⦿ Pack includes 8 chairs.

⦿ Foldable, resistant and easy to clean.

⦿ Ideal for all types of parties and gatherings, both indoors and outdoors.