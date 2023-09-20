costcothe chain that operates through customers with membership of its price club, known for its wide range of products and attractive offers, has been in the spotlight recently due to its alleged dessert restrictions, however, as it looks for strategies of marketing to capture the attention of its members, made an impact with an unusual but ingenious change in the way you pack one of its most emblematic products: the Roasted chicken.

The company founded by James Sinegal and Jeffrey Brotman, provides exclusive products to its members, but, in recent months, it has caused a stir because some customers have claimed that branches have a restriction of 5 pieces of cakes per member, so which, competitions like Sam’s Club and City Club have come out about it offer consumers unlimited desserts.

However, in recent days, we present you a note in which a customer has stated that when visiting a Costco branch there is no restriction on the purchase of cake or pies, however, the company has not issued any official statement in this regard.

This time, the ‘@i.love.costco.mx’ account went viral after announcing that Costco launched a new way of transporting roasted chicken, which attracted attention, because the company always stands out for its food offered.

Costco is the favorite place of many because of its pizza, hot dogs, cookies and more foods, however, seeing that in the new packaging of the rotisserie chicken, they can load the bag, it caused a total stir.

Costco attracts customers with new food presentation

When browsing Costco stores, members can shop in stores for everything from home appliances, television, car parts, tires, toys, electronic devices, sporting goods, jewelry, watches, cameras, audiovisuals, books, and much more when seeking to satisfy the needs of its clients.

The company that operates in The United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland and China, in recent days made an impact by seeking to attract customers with new food presentations.

Costco rotisserie chicken has long been a popular choice for families looking for a quick and delicious meal. However, instead of the typical aluminum or paper wrapper that she used to contain, this time, a customer made an impact by showing that she could transport the food in an easier way.

This is because the consumer with a current membership was surprised by its innovative and creative way, since now they can carry the roasted chicken easier because it is delivered in a closed bag, thus highlighting the logo of the exclusive Costco brand. ‘Kirkland Signature’.

