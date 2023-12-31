2024 begins and hundreds of players are about to end their respective ties with their clubs, so if they do not renew in the coming weeks, they could leave for another club as free agents.
Here we put together an ideal eleven among the best players who end their contract with their teams starting in 2024 in Mexican soccer.
The Argentine goalkeeper of the Pandilla ends his contract this June 2024. At the moment it is unknown if he will renew or the club will intend to go in search of another goalkeeper given the player's ups and downs.
The Mexican right back has had very good activity and performance with Atlético de San Luis, he has even recently been linked with Club América, so this year if he does not continue with the Potosinos he could make the jump to another club. His contract expires until December 2024.
The Uruguayan center back fulfilled his goal of being champion with the Eagles and it seems imminent that he will leave the Nest to sign with a club in Europe.
Meanwhile, his contract with the azulcrema team ends this December 2024, but it is expected that a team will make an important offer for the Uruguayan national team, whether this winter or next summer.
The Colombian from the Panzas Verdes ends his contract this June 2024. At 29 years old, he is one of the best foreign center backs and could be wanted by several Mexican soccer clubs.
The 35-year-old veteran left back ends his contract with the Pumas, however, the Mexican could well continue playing for a few more years, in recent years he has played for teams such as América, Cruz Azul and Pumas, three of which we consider 'four big'.
The reference and captain of the Tigres UANL expires in June 2024, and at 33 years old it is possible that it will continue and be renewed.
The 34-year-old Brazilian's contract expires in June 2024 and he will possibly renew, otherwise he will have no shortage of suitors, since he has been one of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer in recent years.
The Paraguayan midfielder ends his contract as Azulcrema in the summer of 2024, there has been talk that Monterrey intends to do so and after no longer being a starter with André Jardine He could make the decision to go free.
The 29-year-old Colombian expires in December 2024 with Santos Laguna and is a player wanted by many clubs in Mexico, making him one of the most desired attackers and clearly one of the best foreigners in the league.
Rayados' all-time top scorer expires his contract in June and it seems that he will leave Sultana del Norte this year and his future could be in another Mexican soccer team.
The best Mexican striker currently in Aztec football is the 'Bomb'and his contract ends next June, so he will be able to get a better contract for the final stretch of his career regardless of whether he continues in Coapa or leaves for another club.
