Third match between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid in just a few months, and the Madrid derby is hotter than ever. In the first leg of LaLiga, Atlético was able to beat the whites by three goals to one, but since we entered January, both the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey lined up to offer us two of the undoubtedly best games of the season, and between both teams 14 goals have been scored in two games, taking us both to extra time. Therefore, this match will be marked by intensity, and here we leave you an eleven of the best players from both teams:
The Slovenian goalkeeper is not in his best season, but the fact that Courtois is injured, and the role of both Lunin and Kepa is leaving something to be desired, makes him undoubtedly the best option in goal.
The Real Madrid right back is undoubtedly in his best year, physically immaculate, he reaches all the balls defensively, it is really difficult to get away from him, but also offensively he is contributing at a high level with very important goals and assists.
As the first central defender we have the German Antonio Rüdiger. Central of guarantees and leadership that although last year did not have a bad year, this year, due to injuries, he has had to take a step forward in his career as a Real Madrid player, something that for a player of his stripes and experience has not seemed complicated.
The Atlético de Madrid center back is going to finish his contract this year, but despite his age, he is giving more than notable reasons to be renewed. Plagued by injuries, which are affecting him greatly, every time he is on the field, Cholo appreciates it and his team notices it.
Converted to winger by Cholo Simeone, he is having a season of absolute top world level at Atlético de Madrid. In defense he is complying with having always been extreme, and in attack he is offering a number of options to his team that often frees Griezmann from not having to always be great.
The little bird Valverde is continuing with the magnificent progression that he promised. Making a great couple in the midfield with the arrival of Jude Bellingham, both as a midfielder and as a winger, he continues to show that he is the future of the white club.
The red and white captain continues on his journey to become the best in the history of his club. Leadership, vision of the game, work, effort and a lot of quality would possibly be the most notable qualities of a Koke who seems essential to understanding this Atlético de Madrid.
What can be said about the English midfielder that has not already been said. Since he arrived at Madrid he has become a top 5 player in the world. The goals he is scoring, the continuous philosophy of his team, his way of understanding the game and everything he is contributing to Madrid make him one of the most important people in this eleven.
Real Madrid's right winger, Rodrygo, despite not playing in the position he would most like and which he has asked the club to do on numerous occasions, continues to show that no matter where they put him, he will be one of the best in the world. His dribbling ability, spontaneity, and ability to score goals place him very high in the world rankings.
The French striker from Atlético de Madrid is the club's best player, and possibly the best player of the 22 who will play on the field the next day. Griezmann's quality is compared to that of very few in the world and the goals and assists that he contributes to his team prove it.
The young Brazilian forward is Madrid's new pearl and hope to continue being one of the best in the world. The arrival of Bellingham has helped him mentally so that he does not have to be the only spearhead of the team, and the maturity that he has been acquiring over the years is helping him to be more focused on the game and less on external things.
