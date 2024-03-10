Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Absurd scene on Russian state TV: The weather expert speaks of “ideal conditions” for a nuclear strike. © Screenshot Russian Media Monitor / YouTube

Cloudy to clear – with the prospect of a nuclear strike against NATO: Even the weather report on Russian state television is now apparently political.

Moscow – Russian meteorologist Evgeny Tishkovets dramatized a weather report on Russian state television last week. Speaking to Russian state propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, Tishkovets gushed about favorable air currents for a nuclear strike and the need for “escalation” to save the lives of Russian soldiers in the Ukraine war. Foreign policy experts in the West warn not to be impressed by Russian threats.

“And now about the weather”: Meteorologist considers air currents to be “ideal” for a nuclear strike against NATO

The weather is one of the most popular small talk topics. On Russian state television, meteorologist Evgeny Tishkovets managed to turn what was actually a harmless topic into a nuclear threat to NATO. “And now about the weather,” said the broadcast by leading state propagandist Solovyov – and the switch to Tishkovets began. While the forecast for the Russian capital Moscow was shown in the image, the meteorologist said the weather was “ideal” for carrying out nuclear strikes against NATO. The American editor with Ukrainian roots and founder of the Russian Media MonitorJulia Davis, on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

The air currents are currently not going from west to east as usual, but from east to west, Tishkovets explained. “The radioactive clouds will move towards the countries that send weapons and mercenaries to fight against our army,” said the meteorologist, according to the portal’s translation Russian Media Monitor. The death of Russian soldiers should not be “the price of victory.” Therefore, one should move to a “higher level of escalation,” according to the recommendation of the weather presenter, who also previously worked in the Russian military.

Russian state propaganda attempts to provoke conflict with NATO

NATO was “already ready for war with Russia,” state propagandist Solovyov then claimed in the broadcast. The TV presenter had repeatedly attracted attention in the past for his aggressive rhetoric and threats of nuclear strikes on the West. Apparently referring to the intercepted conversation between four Bundeswehr generals, the TV presenter continued: “The Taurus deliveries to Ukraine not only mean attacks on the Kerch Bridge, but also on the Kremlin […].” However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had clearly spoken out against the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin again warned the West against nuclear escalation. “They should finally understand that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory,” the Kremlin chief said in his annual State of the Nation address. He accused the West of creating the risk of a nuclear conflict. Military experts advise not to be intimidated by these threats. According to CDU defense politician Roderich Kiesewetter, “no nuclear use is to be expected”. The expert warned not to “become victims” of Putin’s rhetoric. “We must not allow ourselves to be impressed by this,” emphasized the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, Michael Roth (SPD).