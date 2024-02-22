Enjoy this Instax Mini Link that easily connects with your device via Bluetooth, allowing you to print your photos directly from your smartphone, take advantage of the Ideal combo for photography lovers that is for sale at Sam's Club.

For those passionate about the art of images who seek to capture special moments instantly, Sam's Club presents the perfect combo: the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link White 2 Photo Printer, accompanied by 20 photo films, case and frame.

This set, available for an irresistible price of $3,886, offers a complete experience for lovers of instantaneousness. Besides, enjoy the flexibility of up to 12 months interest-free and save 2.25% by paying with a debit card.

Before printing, customize your images with frames, filters, sketches, and stickers. The INSTAXAiR function adds elements such as bubbles, petals, neon, spray paint and more, allowing you to create true works of art, know its features so you can take advantage This kit is for sale by the company that operates through clients with current membership.

Characteristics:

⦿ Use the Mini Link printer to interact with your cell phone camera. Modify the zoom or use the printer as a remote shutter release, giving you greater versatility and control over your photographs.

⦿ Mini Link app offers two printing modes. Single person mode allows you to print your photos individually, while party mode allows up to 5 users to connect to the printer to print group images.

⦿ The Mini Link app not only allows you to print photos, but also create collages, apply filters, and adjust photo parameters.

⦿ With party mode, you can share unforgettable moments with friends, exploring group creativity.

Specifications:

⦿ Packaging Contents: 1 Instax Mini Link 2 White Printer, 1 Package of 10 photographs with Simple Film, 1 Package of 10 photographs with Spray art Film, 1 Pink Case, 1 Black horizontal frame.

⦿ Brand Compatibility: Compatible with Android and IOS

⦿ Warnings: Read user manual

⦿ Warranty: 1 year direct with supplier

⦿ Name of Country of Origin: China

⦿ Is Battery Required?: No

