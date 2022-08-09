MWith a view to the traffic turnaround and the expansion of capacity on the rails, the head of the General Works Council of DB Regio, Ralf Damde, is in favor of a vehicle reserve pool financed by the federal government.

“The 9-euro ticket showed the problems in regional traffic like a magnifying glass,” Damde told the editorial network Germany. “There are not enough staff and, in particular, too few vehicles to continue to absorb the increase in passenger numbers in the future,” he said. “The federal government must finance a central vehicle pool, which is equipped with at least 300 vehicles and is located at several locations in Germany.”

If necessary, rent trains instead of buying them

According to Damde, such a pool would provide financial relief. “This would have the advantage that transport associations would not have to buy their own additional vehicles, but could rent vehicles if they need them.” Examples of increased demand are large traffic volumes in the holiday season towards the coast or for the Oktoberfest towards Munich. “If the federal government and Mr. Wissing want to achieve the climate goals, they must also help ensure that the rail system is prepared for the associated increase in traffic.”

The alliances only had a few vehicles in reserve. “So far, stinginess is still cool, the vehicles are getting older and only as many are bought as are actually used. There are hardly any reserve vehicles left,” said Damde. “But if there is an additional burden, for example due to the 9-euro ticket, regional transport is quickly overloaded.”

Meanwhile, the chair of the General Works Council DB Station & Service, Heike Moll, is campaigning for a round table with a view to finding a successor solution for the 9-euro ticket. She rejects a direct continuation of the 9-euro ticket: “First of all, we need a month or two so that we can sort and evaluate. What went well, where did problems arise?” Moll told RND.







She is happy that people want to travel by train again. Now, however, everyone involved, from the federal and state governments to the railway companies and trade unions, would have to sit down and “discuss what can be achieved,” says Moll.