The Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA) group released a letter this Monday (5)signed by 30 former heads of state and government, asking the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), to adopt a clearer and firmer stance in defense of democracy, openly condemning the electoral fraud perpetrated by Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

“We urge Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, to reaffirm his unquestionable commitment to democracy and freedom, the same freedoms enjoyed by his people, and to ensure that they prevail in Venezuela as well,” says an excerpt from the document.

In the letter, the signatories harshly criticize Maduro’s perpetuation in power, accusing him of usurping popular sovereignty in collusion with the powers of the State, which “are under his control and at his service.” This situation, as expressed in the letter, reveals Maduro’s disregard “for electoral truth,” with the aim of remaining in power through a “repressive policy and systematic violation of the human rights of Venezuelans.”

The message from the former heads of state emphasizes that the situation in Venezuela is “a scandal that is common knowledge among American and European governments.” They warn that accepting this precedent could “mortally” compromise efforts made in the Americas to defend democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.

In the document, the leaders ask the president to take a stand in favor of Venezuelans who are peacefully resisting the Maduro regime.

Furthermore, the text mentions that Venezuelans have the right to carry out a democratic transition and cites opposition leader María Corina Machado as one of the main figures in the fight for this change, along with Edmundo González Urrutia, who, according to electoral reports released by the opposition, was the true winner of the election.

“We are not demanding anything different from what President Lula da Silva himself maintains in his country. This message that we are sending, in essence, places us as spokespersons for the feelings of the decisive majority of Venezuelans who today see their compatriots, who fought alongside them, suffering imprisonment, torture, disappearances and even the loss of their lives. They are protesting in defense of their vote, they are resisting peacefully, led by María Corina Machado and by the person who, as demonstrated by the electoral reports that are publicly known and were collected by witnesses at the polling station, was elected president, Edmundo González Urrutia. Venezuela has the right to make a transition to democracy,” the text concludes.

The letter was signed by: