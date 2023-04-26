Total opening towards the fans. A decision that other clubs could be inspired by and spread like wildfire. Fortuna Dusseldorf wants to revolutionize the stadium experience. In fact, the idea is that, starting from next season, tickets for home games are free. The sponsors of the club will assume the burden of expenses.

THE INITIATIVE

Under the slogan “Luck for all”, Dusseldorf will give life to an innovative project that will start in 2023-24. Initially we will start with three races that will be completely free for the public, but if the experiment works, more will be added. The aim is to ensure that in the 2024-25 season all matches are free. At the moment Dusseldorf collects around 8 million euros per season from ticket sales, the sponsors will have to cover the costs. According to Bild, the club already has agreements with some companies for the next 5 years to support the project. In the current season Dusseldorf has filled the stadium with, on average, 29,378 spectators per game. However, the plant contains 54,600. There is therefore room for improvement that the company wants to exploit. Not only that, because with the initiative it is also hoped to indirectly increase the sale of official material: the money saved on tickets could in fact be invested in shirts, scarves and more.