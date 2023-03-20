In a report, the bank defended the independence of the central banks of Latin American countries

O BID (Inter-American Development Bank) estimates growth of 1% in Latin America in 2023. For next year, the expectation is for a growth scenario of 1.9%, according to the 2023 Macroeconomic Report, released this Sunday (19 .mar.2023). Here’s the full (2 MB, in English).

The forecast is below the result observed in 2022, when Latin countries grew by 3.9%. According to the IDB, Latin America and the Caribbean need to reduce inflation and the burden of public debt by 2023.

The bank attributes the scenario of economic uncertainty to the war in Ukraine, which caused the increase in commodity prices and interest rates, a measure taken by central banks to contain inflation.

“As a result, in 2023, Latin American and Caribbean countries face a depression in global demand, high financing costs and recent financial uncertainty”said the bank in the announcement.

The IDB suggests that Latin American countries maintain or tighten their monetary policies to ensure that inflation returns to its targets by 2024. The average annual inflation rate in Latin America and the Caribbean reached 9.6% in July 2022 – the highest rate since the financial crisis of 2008.

“Policymakers need to navigate these waters with caution, coordinating the right mix of monetary, fiscal and other relevant economic policies to return to a path of sustained economic growth”he said Eric ParradoChief Economist at the Inter-American Development Bank.

The report released by the bank also defends the independence of central banks. The recommendation goes against the lines of the president Luiz Inacio Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which has repeatedly criticized the autonomy of the Brazilian Central Bank.

Among the measures recommended by the IDB is the implementation of short-term policies to reduce the impact on the most vulnerable, including the implementation of targeted subsidies, in addition to policies that encourage investment in physical and digital infrastructure.

The IDB also suggested that Latin countries reduce public debt ratios to a range of 46% to 55% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

According to the report, Latin America must “to enjoy” long-term financing from multilateral development banks to improve their debt composition. The text also recommends exchanging expensive short-term debt for long-term debt at lower costs.