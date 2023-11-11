The objective is to modernize the platform to integrate import licensing bodies and reduce bureaucracy in processes

The IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) will transfer R$5 million to the Brazilian government, through the MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) to assist in the implementation of the New Import Process within the scope of the Single Commerce Portal Program Exterior.

The portal, which already exists, is the main platform for processes import and export of products and services between companies in Brazil and their commercial partners abroad, in a more bureaucratic way. The negotiation involved the vice-president and minister of the MDIC, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the president of the IDB, Ilan Goldfajn, who met at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília, on Monday (6.Oct.2023).

According to Alckmin, the IDB will transfer, on a non-repayable basis (non-refundable financing), the amount that will be used to improve the Single Portal, which should integrate the systems of 5 federal bodies: Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, National Agency of Health Surveillance), National Council for Scientific and Technological Development, National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels and Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources.

“Instead of submitting a document to Anvisa, another to ANP, another to Mapa, you will have in one place, a single portal, reducing bureaucracy, reducing costs, simplifying, saving time. For this, this portal needs to be prepared, serving the whole of Brazil, and the world, because it is foreign trade”said the vice-president after the meeting on Monday (Oct 6).

According to the federal government, around 85% of import licensing operations in Brazil are carried out by these bodies and the partnership seeks to “eliminate inefficient bureaucracy, simplify procedures, harmonize documents and use cutting-edge technology in import operations, reducing time and costs for public administration and, mainly, for foreign trade operators”.

In Ilan Goldfajn’s assessment, trade between countries in the Americas lags far behind trade between countries on other continents, which is why the IDB is working on a program to promote regional trade, including facilitation that attracts the participation of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs. .

Currently, less than 1% of Brazilian companies export their products, according to a study by the MDIC Foreign Trade Secretariat released in June.

“It’s difficult to export when you’re small. So, we have to help with this, because once you export with small and medium-sized companies, you diversify. And diversification generates productivity and generates resources”said Goldfajn.

The federal government’s forecast is that, with the integration of systems in the Single Portal, there will be an increase of R$ 130 billion in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) by 2040. Furthermore, the IDB estimates that at least 50% of Brazilian imports will pass through to be done within the platform in a short time.

In terms of export promotion, the IDB intends to collaborate with the Brazilian government to increase exports of biodiversity products from the Amazon, with a focus on inclusive and sustainable development in the region, as well as initiatives that help increase the participation of companies led by women in foreign trade, in addition to increasing exports from States with low representation in foreign trade.

The IDB was created in 1959, headquartered in Washington, United States, and finances economic, social and institutional development projects and the promotion of regional commercial integration in Latin America and the Caribbean.

With information from Brazil Agency.