WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Board of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has elected Brazilian Ilan Goldfajn as president, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Goldfajn will replace Mauricio Claver-Carone, the first American to head the bank and who was ousted amid an ethics scandal last month.

In addition to Brazil, four other countries – Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico and Chile – had nominated candidates for the presidency of the IDB.

IDB governors are usually finance ministers or other high-ranking economic officials from the bank’s 48 member countries.

Former finance minister, Guido Mantega, who was part of the transition team of the Brazilian president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had asked for the postponement of the election at the IDB until next year so that the nominee by Brazil can reflect the new elected leader.

